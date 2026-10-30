News Supporting victims of crime

Fund financed by offenders opens for new applications.

A victims’ fund financed by penalties imposed on convicted offenders is open for new applications.

More than 10,000 people have been helped through the Victim Surcharge Fund since it was established in 2019, with almost £3.5 million paid out so far.

The fund has now opened for new applications, giving organisations that support victims of crime a chance to apply for a share of a further £800,000.

Victims of domestic abuse, stalking and other forms of violence against women and girls are among those who have been supported through the fund. Help includes emergency food and clothing expenses, installation of alarm systems to make victims feel safe, and emotional and psychological support.

Victims Minister Kirsten Oswald yesterday said:

“Crime can have a lasting and traumatic impact and it is absolutely right that offenders should be made to support victims. That is exactly what happens through the Victim Surcharge Fund where penalties imposed on offenders are used to provide vital help for victims. “More than 10,000 people impacted by crime have been supported when they need it most through the Fund. This includes direct, practical help with essentials like food and clothing for those fleeing abuse, violence or exploitation. “The Fund has paid out almost £3.5 million so far and applications have opened for the seventh time, meaning many more victims will be supported.”

Grampian Women’s Aid (GWA) CEO Aileen Forbes yesterday said:

“The support provided through the Victim Surcharge Fund has enabled us to respond to the practical and immediate needs of women and children recovering from domestic abuse, providing essential items and home security measures that help them feel safe, secure and able to rebuild their lives. “Alongside GWA’s specialist support, these resources make a significant difference at a critical point in a woman’s recovery, reducing anxiety, increasing stability and creating the conditions for longer-term wellbeing and independence. On behalf of the many women the fund has supported to date and the many more that are to come, we are sincerely thankful for this investment and the lasting difference it continues to make to the lives of the victim-survivors we support.”

Michelle Rennie, Head of National Programmes at Victim Support Scotland, yesterday said:

"The true impact of the Victim Surcharge Fund is reflected in the honest and heartfelt feedback from applicants who have benefitted from Victim Support Scotland's Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF), the costs of which are entirely met from the Victim Surcharge Fund. Victims have told us that the items provided through the EAF would ‘truly make a difference in their life’, with partner organisations adding that ‘I am pretty sure that their faith in humanity just got restored a little bit’. "The Victim Surcharge Fund enables Victim Support Scotland to address urgent financial hardships and practical issues people may face as a direct result of crime. Over the last six months, our Emergency Assistance Fund supported approximately 720 people impacted by crime, as well as indirectly supporting a further 489 dependents. We are seeing a high number of applications from women experiencing domestic abuse, reflecting the heightened dangers and worrying increases in this type of crime. "We have distributed goods and services worth nearly £300,000. Typical items include basic essentials, household goods, food, clothing, security equipment, and moving costs. Security equipment remains the most frequently requested item, reflecting the concerns victims have for their own safety. Victim Support Scotland can provide ongoing emotional and practical support for any type of crime."

Background

The victim surcharge came into force in Scotland in November 2019 and applies to those who commit an offence and are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.

The surcharge is collected from offenders by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and transferred to the Victim Surcharge Fund, which is administered by the Scottish Government.

To date, the Victim Surcharge Fund has provided support to over 10,000 people with 27 organisations sharing £3,486,972.

Organisations interested in applying to the fund can request an application form by emailing VictimSurchargefund@gov.scot and should apply by 17 November 2026.