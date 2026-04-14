Next generation empowered through Technical Excellence Colleges

19 new Technical Excellence Colleges will equip young people with the high-level technical skills needed to access well-paid, high-skilled jobs.

Around 65,000 learners will now have access to training for high-demand jobs in Britain’s fastest-growing industries, as the government rolls out the next wave of Technical Excellence Colleges as part of the Industrial Strategy.

Backed by £175 million of government funding, 19 new Technical Excellence Colleges across the country will deliver high-quality training in the sectors driving Britain’s growth - advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, as well as digital and technologies.

The new Technical Excellence Colleges will equip young people with the high-level technical skills needed to access well-paid, high-skilled jobs, giving them a clear route from education into work.

It’s estimated that almost 600,000 additional workers will be needed by 2030 in these key sectors, underlining the scale of demand for skills and further training in these critical industries.

The £175 million investment will support the highest-quality teaching, improved courses and access to specialist equipment, in colleges selected for Technical Excellence College status.

From Durham to Plymouth, the newly awarded colleges are strategically located to align with local industry demand, helping drive regional growth and train a skilled workforce where it is needed most.

The TECs will break down barriers to opportunity and deliver the gold standard pathways young people deserve, helping the government to reach the Prime Minister’s target for two thirds of young people to be in higher level learning by age 25.

This investment is part of the government’s commitment to ensuring high-quality technical routes which are valued just as highly as university, supporting homegrown talent across the country to develop the skills employers need.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I want every young person to know there is a clear route into well‑paid work, whatever their background. These colleges put technical skills front and centre, opening up high‑quality jobs in the industries driving Britain’s future. We are backing talent across the country, strengthening our workforce and making sure opportunity is built into the system – not left to chance.

This builds on the first wave of Technical Excellence Colleges announced in August 2025, where investment of £100 million is already beginning to support improvements in facilities, teaching and employer partnerships.

Bedford Technical Excellence College was selected last year to specialise in construction and is already carrying out training for other providers across the country, helping them to upskilling teaching staff.

The £175 million investment will support high-quality teaching, better courses and state-of-the-art specialist equipment in colleges selected for Technical Excellence College status.

The government backing brings together £97 million from the Department for Education, £50 million from the Ministry of Defence and £28 million from the Department for Business and Trade to deliver the skilled workforce needed in Britain’s fastest-growing industries.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

The industries that will define Britain’s future - clean energy, advanced manufacturing, defence, digital - need a pipeline of highly skilled workers, and we’re building it. This investment in new Technical Excellence Colleges will give learners across England access to world-class training and a clear route into well-paid, rewarding careers. And because the best colleges will share their expertise with others, the whole country benefits. This is skills investment that works for learners, for employers, and for the regions driving growth across the country. They’ll deliver local jobs for local people, as well as growth for the whole of the country.

Milton Keynes College, already a hub for innovation in AI and robotics, has been selected as a digital Technical Excellence College, reflecting its existing work position within the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and strong demand for tech skills in the region.

Sally Alexander, CEO of Milton Keynes College said:

Being recognised as a Technical Excellence College is a proud moment for Milton Keynes College Group, but more than that, it’s a responsibility. We are here to make sure that the government’s digital ambitions translate into real opportunities for real people – learners, employers, and communities across our region.

The 19 colleges selected will begin delivery from April 2026, acting as hubs of excellence and working with other providers to raise standards nationwide.

It follows the announcement of a major £1.5 billion cash injection to provide learning or employment opportunities for almost one million young people and create 50,000 more apprenticeships for young people over the next three years, ensuring more young people are given the chance to build their skills and get that crucial first step on the career ladder.

AI and Tech for Growth Minister, Kanishka Narayan said:

Tech offers some of the best-paid jobs, in the fastest-growing careers in the country, but too many young people still don’t know how to get a foot in the door. These colleges will open new pathways into tech, matching employer needs with hands-on training to help young people move from education into their first role in the sector. This government is backing young people, and making sure opportunity is there for them to get the skills and opportunities they need to get ahead.

Industry Minister Chris McDonald said:

Advanced manufacturing sector is a vital engine of the UK economy. Through our Modern Industrial Strategy, we’re backing its strengths and investing in the skills that will keep Britain competitive on the global stage. Our new Technical Excellence Colleges will train the next generation of engineers and manufacturers, giving local people clear routes into well paid jobs and ensuring businesses have the skilled workforce they need to grow. This is about supporting local jobs and building the talent Britain needs for the industries of the future.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

We are delivering a clean energy jobs boom that will create an estimated 400,000 new good jobs by 2030 - from heat pump installers to wind turbine technicians and cable joiners. Our five new clean energy Technical Excellence Colleges will give young people the life-long skills they need to step into Britain’s fast-expanding clean energy sector. These will pave the way for a new generation of highly-skilled workers to access well-paid secure jobs in our industrial heartlands, without needing to leave their hometown.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

We are backing our outstanding Armed Forces by investing in the skills pipeline that delivers world-class equipment to them. These Defence Technical Excellence Colleges will help boost students’ expertise in engineering, advanced manufacturing, technology and much more, meeting industry need as we grow Britain’s industrial base with the highest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War. Our support for these colleges will drive defence as an engine for growth across the country while providing fantastic opportunities to students to learn the skills of the future, helping them embark on well-paid and meaningful careers that keep Britain and our allies safe.

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