Next generation farming

Support for young people into agricultural careers.

More than £2 million will be available to support young people entering farming through a pre-apprenticeship programme and training fund.

Speaking at a joint NFU Scotland and Scottish Government summit on new entrants, Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie launched a newly procured Land Based Pre-apprenticeship Programme with £1.8 million committed over three years.

Mr Fairlie also confirmed the relaunch and procurement of the Next Generation Practical Training Fund. The fund is open from now until March 2027 with at least £300,000 a year to help young people access skills training in a flexible, individual way.

Mr Fairlie said:

“I know from my own experience the hard work and dedication that it takes to enter the industry as a new entrant farmer and the challenges young people can face. These two funds will help more people get practical training to launch their agriculture careers.

“The pre-apprenticeship programme has been expanded to take on close to 400 people and to date we have had more than 60 applications for the training fund. This is a really promising start and is a positive step towards improving safety on-farm and training up the depleted post-Brexit labour force.”

Duncan Macalister, Vice President, NFU Scotland, said:

“We welcome this vital investment in practical training and pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programmes are not just about developing skills, they are about securing the future of Scottish agriculture.

“We urgently need action on land access and capital support to complement this step forward, so that young people can see a clear, supported path into the sector.”

Lantra Scotland Director Dr Liz Barron-Majerik said:

“Lantra works to enhance Scotland’s natural environment and support the rural economy, by increasing the number and diversity of employees in Scotland’s land-based and aquaculture sector and driving their skills development. The training fund and the pre-apprenticeship programme are both of great benefit to new entrants to agriculture as they start on their career path, and so I’m delighted that we’re going to be managing them on behalf of, and in partnership with, FONE and the Scottish Government.

“We look forward to working with our training provider partners on the delivery of the training funds, and the Scottish Machinery Rings, SRUC and Borders College on the pre-apprenticeship. We would also like to encourage others who are interested in becoming involved to please get in touch via scotland@lantra.co.uk.”