Next generation of builders and carers set to rebuild Britain

Government announces radical skills reforms giving young people opportunity to develop skills in priority areas for the country.

Young people are set to benefit from 120,000 new training opportunities as part of a radical skills revolution, giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce to rebuild Britain.

More skilled brickies, carpenters and healthcare support workers will soon be trained up as we continue our drive to get Britain working, with landmark reforms announced today that refocus the skills landscape towards young, domestic talent.

The measures, backed by a record-breaking £3 billion apprenticeship budget, will open up opportunities for young people to succeed in careers the country vitally needs to prosper. More routes into skilled work means more people building affordable homes, more care for NHS patients and more digital experts to push our economy forward. This includes an additional 30,000 apprenticeship starts across this Parliament.

This unprecedented investment is a critical step in delivering the government’s Plan for Change mission to create a decade of national renewal. We are backing our young people and investing in skills as an engine of economic growth – putting more money in people’s back pockets and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and today we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive. When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our Plan for Change. But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them.

To support this, we are:

Implementing a 32% increase in the Immigration Skills Charge, which will deliver up to 45,000 additional training places to upskill the domestic workforce and reduce reliance on migration in priority sectors, as announced in the recent Immigration White Paper.

Refocusing funding away from Level 7 (masters-level) apprenticeships from January 2026, while maintaining support for those aged 16-21 and existing apprentices. This will enable levy funding to be rebalanced towards training at lower levels, where it can have the greatest impact.

Launched 13 new Level 2 construction courses for adults in non-devolved areas under the Free Courses for Jobs scheme.

In addition to the £3 billion apprenticeship budget, we’re backing the new generation of workers through:

£14 million of adult skills funding for construction to be devolved to local mayors for next academic year, expected to support up to 5,000 additional adult learners.

£136 million for Skills Bootcamps across a range of priority sectors in 2025-26, providing training to over 40,000 learners.

£100 million over four years to expand Construction Skills Bootcamps.

Ten Technical Excellence Colleges specialising in construction skills, opening in September 2025.

As part of the government’s Plan for Change, the reforms are a vital step in delivering our youth guarantee and addressing skills shortages to drive growth while creating better opportunities for young people and adults across England.

Today’s announcement comes following a dramatic fall in the number of apprenticeship starts over the last decade, and as recent ONS statistics show as many as one in eight 16-24 year olds are not in employment, education or training.

The government is also confirming Board appointments to the new national body for skills, Skills England, which will work with employers and local leaders to shape training policy and delivery.

Gary Riches, Vice Principal of External Relations at Hartlepool College, said:

Foundation Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity for young people to take their first step into the world of work while continuing to learn. They offer a real sense of direction, helping students build confidence, gain practical skills, and explore career options early. At Hartlepool College, we’re proud to support this initiative and work with local, regional, and national employers to give every learner the best possible start in their working life.

Mike Blakeley, Executive Director of Partnerships & Apprenticeships at Exeter College, said:

Employers and young people’s demand for Apprenticeships is stronger than ever, both here in Exeter and across the wider region. The introduction of the Foundation Apprenticeship marks a vital step forward, offering targeted skills training and a clear pathway into employment for those under the age of 21, aspiring to become apprentices at our college. Employers in our network are already showing significant enthusiasm for Foundation Apprenticeships, recognising their value as an effective recruitment tool for the next generation of talent. By launching the programme across four key sectors, we’re addressing critical skills gaps and helping to alleviate ongoing recruitment challenges, nowhere more urgently than in the construction sector here in the South West. As one of the UK’s largest providers of construction training, we’re proud to work alongside a significant number of passionate employers who are investing in the workforce of the future. With the addition of Foundation Apprenticeships to our offering, these employers are now even better positioned to welcome young people into their organisations. We’re encouraged by the number of businesses already formally pledging their support for this great initiative and look forward to seeing its impact grow.

Milton Walcott, Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality Manager at Complete Fixing Solutions Ltd, said:

I am excited to see the government’s focus on expanding apprenticeships and skills training for young people. The introduction of Foundation Apprenticeships is a great step forward in helping young people build the skills they need for the future. The emphasis on getting more 16-18-year-olds into work-based learning is particularly important, and we’re looking forward to supporting these efforts to help build a strong, skilled workforce that drives economic growth.

Rob Dodds, Controller at Unipres (UK) Ltd, said:

What a fantastic opportunity for young people to start their careers with a Foundation apprenticeship, these reforms will remove some of the barriers that young people face when looking for an apprenticeship. We are looking forward to the chance to run these apprenticeships after their launch in August.

Stephen Wilde, Managing Director at Southbourne Rubber Ltd, said:

This is a bold and vital step forward in building real opportunities for young people and adults to build skills that matter in industries that shape our future. We’re proud to support this commitment to growing the UK’s talent pipeline.

Sarah Yong, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at Youth Futures Foundation, said:

International evidence shows apprenticeships are a highly impactful way to support young people to prepare for and access jobs, yet participation among under-25s, especially the most marginalised, has declined in recent years. With stubbornly high youth unemployment and inactivity, rebalancing the apprenticeship system can encourage investment in youth apprenticeships and is a first step in enabling more young people to access good work.

Dani Payne, Senior Researcher at the Social Market Foundation, said:

For too long young people – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – have been unable to access high-quality vocational pathways. The number of young people not in education, employment, or training is not just a statistic; it represents lost potential and missed opportunities. Ensuring that there is appropriate funding for young people wishing to pursue apprenticeships is a crucial step in ensuring that all young people, regardless of their background, can access suitable, hands-on training that aligns with industry needs. It’s an investment in their future and in the economic resilience of our nation.

