Next generation of tidal stream turbine blades to be developed in Wales

A project being supported by the Welsh Government is aiming to develop the next generation of tidal stream turbine blades, with the potential to transform the tidal energy industry.

It will see the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru, based in Broughton, team up with Menter Mon and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Welsh team to improve the efficiency, durability and overall performance of tidal energy blades.

The project is one of five to receive a share of £1 million from the Welsh Government as part of the VInnovate programme, which is run by the Vanguard Initiative (VI) to promote collaborative innovation across industrial regions in Europe, with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Also involved in the project are two Galician firms – Magallanes Renovables, a marine renewable energy infrastructure manufacturer, and D3 Applied Technologies, a research organisation specialising in the fields of aerodynamics and hydrodynamics.

Andy Silcox, interim chief technology officer at the AMRC, said:

Wales is already recognised as a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites, and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research, contributing its extensive knowledge and experience. This collaboration between AMRC Cymru, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Menter Mon will create a strategic partnership among the regions of Wales and Galicia, bringing together a unique blend of expertise and innovation in the field of renewable energy. Supporting the design and development of the newest tidal turbine blades, the project will lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape.

More projects from Wales received funding in the 2024 VInnovate funding tranche than any other region.

Welsh SME’s and organisations are now being invited to apply for VInnovate 2025 funding.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: