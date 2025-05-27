Next phase of Hull water project brings boost to wildlife

The next phase of Hull’s Dynamic Drains project gets underway – helping to transform the city’s urban watercourses.

Unloved green spaces have been revamped into a new park as the next phase of an exciting project to transform a city’s urban watercourses gets underway.

Hull’s Dynamic Drains aims to improve the city’s urban watercourses, boost wildlife habitats and encourage people to connect with their natural environment.

The latest developments along Holderness Drain in the east of the city includes a new park between Portobello Street and St John’s Grove, a new piece of striking wildlife artwork co-designed by local children that has transformed Northern Powergrid’s electricity substation, and easier access to fishing.

The city’s wildlife and history trail has also been expanded, with wildlife mascots Wendy the water vole and Percy the perch taking walkers from East Carr Road all the way to King George Dock and the Humber Estuary.

Along the way people can find out more about the local history at each of the 12 bridges crossing the drain and spot some wildlife native to the location.

Hull’s Dynamic Drains is a partnership project with the Environment Agency, Groundwork Yorkshire, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Hull City Council.

The £500,000 pilot phase of the project to bring improvements along Beverley and Barmston Drain was completed last year.

Encouraging people to connect with nature

The Environment Agency’s Dan Jagucki recently said:

We’re delighted to have rolled out the exciting Hull’s Dynamic Drains project to Holderness Drain. This partnership work has already created new green spaces to enjoy and is encouraging people to connect with nature in what is a largely urban environment. Bringing together a local artist with local children – supported by Northern Powergrid – and transforming an old building into a new striking mural has really helped to bring the project to life for the community.

Pupils from Archbishop Sentanu School with the mural they helped to design. Credit: Katie Cawthorne.

So far the £235,000 project, largely funded by the Environment Agency, has included:

A new piece of public artwork at Preston Road created by artist Mike Sprout. With permission and support from Northern Powergrid, the walls of a previously dull electricity substation have been transformed into a wildlife themed mural. With support from Mike and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, the mural was co-designed by children from Archbishop Sentanu School, Woodlands Primary School and The Hut Youth Centre (Child Dynamix), with some children even helping with the painting.

The expansion of the city’s history and wildlife trail, which was originally created during the Beverley and Barmston Drain pilot project. The new trail takes people from East Carr Road to King George Dock and the Humber Estuary. The wildlife mascots Wendy the water vole and Percy and perch tell people about the history and wildlife of the area.

Designed and delivered by Groundwork Yorkshire a new linear park has been created between St John’s Grove and Portobello Street. A winding footpath leads people through an avenue of trees including apples, pears and plums to pick, with stone seats for people to use. Four new bins have also been provided by Hull City Council along the path to help reduce littering.

Access for fishing on the drain has been made easier and safer with the installation of two flights of fishing steps in the new park, soon to be complemented by two new fishing platforms on the opposite bank at Flinton Grove.

One of the new signs as part of the history and wildlife trail. Credit: Groundwork Yorkshire.

Project shows ‘nature finds a way to thrive’

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s David Craven recently said:

It’s easy to assume the drains through a major city are brown and lifeless, but this project shows that nature finds a way to thrive. We hope the ongoing success of Dynamic Drains encourages everyone from school children to commuters to stop and look around them at the wildlife in their community. The introduction of fruit trees and public art only further the strong sense of community that is being brought together.

Peter Murphy, Operations Director for Groundwork Yorkshire, added:

Working on Hull’s Dynamic Drains programme has been so rewarding, bringing a multi-disciplinary team together to deliver community engagement, landscape design and contract management, resulting in meaningful improvements to the land along these important blue-green corridors.

Future plans to roll out the project further

Future plans for work on Holderness Drain includes more tree planting along the trail and two new pocket parks at Saltshouse Road and Maybury Road.

Hull’s Dynamic Drains also has plans to continue working across the city on its other urban waterways.

Councillor Charles Quinn, portfolio holder for Environment at Hull City Council, recently said:

Hull’s Dynamic Drains is a very important and exciting local environmental project. As a port city on the Humber estuary, water has always defined Hull’s identity. Residents have told us how much they appreciate the transformation of the drain bank. It has made a significant improvement to people’s safety, especially the children going to and from Archbishop Sentamu Academy. Plus, it has improved people’s access to local nature, improved leisure opportunities like fishing, and boosted general fitness with improved accessibility for walking and cycling.

Cathryn Harper, Customer Service Manager for Northern Powergrid, recently said:

This is the second time we’ve supported the Dynamic Drains team with local projects. After being part of a successful project to restore a section of Beverley and Barmston drain near our Clough Road depot, it was a yes when they approached us about decorating the Preston Road substation. Local residents were just as enthusiastic when we went out to check they were happy with the initial designs, but I think it’s fair to say the stunning end result has surpassed everyone’s expectations!

Background

More information on the pilot project at Beverley and Bramston Drain.

More detail on the Hull’s Dynamic Drains project.