Next phase of the ban on single-use plastics
Since 1 October, single-use plastic plates, bowls and trays, cutlery and balloon sticks, and XPS / EPS polystyrene food or drink containers and cups have been banned in England, along with other products that were banned previously (subject to certain exemptions).
Scotland has also banned certain single-use plastic products and Wales's first piece of legislation on the subject will come into force on 30 October.
Business Companion has guidance for all three countries available now. Please see 'Single-use plastics' (choose your location using the drop-down list at the top of the page).
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/next-phase-of-the-ban-on-single-use-plastics
