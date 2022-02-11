Welsh Government
|Printable version
Next step in development of tourism tax
The Welsh Government has confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said a levy would enable destinations in Wales to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Tourism provides a substantial economic contribution to Wales with tourism-related expenditure reaching more than £5bn annually in 2019. A tourism tax would raise revenue for local authorities enabling them to manage services and infrastructure which makes tourism a success.
The Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, and the Cooperation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, both contain commitments to introduce levies.
Formal consultation on draft legislative proposals for a visitor levy will launch in the autumn, providing a platform for a range of views to be considered.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, yesterday said:
Visitor levies are a common feature in tourist destinations internationally. They are an opportunity for visitors to make an investment in local infrastructure and services, which in turn make tourism a success. Without such a levy, local communities face an undue burden to fund local services and provisions on which tourists rely. From keeping the beaches and pavements clean, through to maintaining local parks, toilets and footpaths – the critical infrastructure that supports tourism should be supported by all those that rely on it.
The introduction and subsequent use of such a levy would enable destinations in Wales to be enjoyed for generations to come and encourage a more sustainable approach to tourism.
The levy would be proportionate by design, and powers to raise the levy would be discretionary for local authorities. This would enable decisions to be taken locally, according to the needs of our communities. The levy will apply to those paying to stay overnight within a local authority area. Opportunities for wider contributions on the cost impact of other types of visitor activities on local infrastructure will be offered as part of the consultation on the levy.
Designated Member Cefin Campbell MS yesterday said:
Giving local people the power to introduce a tourism levy will make a difference to communities across the country, many of which attract a significant number of tourists. It will give local people and their representatives more power and resources to invest and deliver in their areas.
Councils will be able to ask tourists to contribute in a small way to the areas they are visiting and the local services they use.
This measure will help support a sustainable rather than an extractive tourism sector, which will help bring the greatest benefit to communities and the local economy.
Such levies – often known as tourism taxes – are commonplace in countries across Europe and beyond. This is about mutual respect between our communities and the visitors they welcome. It is a new policy which is the fruit of a Welsh co-operative spirit.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/next-step-development-tourism-tax
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Coronavirus protections relaxed as cases fall11/02/2022 14:05:00
Wales will gradually begin to relax some of its remaining coronavirus protections as cases continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday announced.
Lord Burns to lead north Wales transport review11/02/2022 09:05:00
A new transport commission that will develop a pipeline of transport schemes for north Wales was yesterday announced by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.
Free Welsh lessons available to all 16 to 25s and teaching staff10/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free Welsh lessons will be made available to anyone between 16 to 25 years old and to all education practitioners.
£96m investment to give tens of thousands of social care staff a £1,000 extra payment10/02/2022 11:05:00
Tens of thousands of social care staff who will be eligible for the real living wage from April will receive an additional £1,000 net payment as the Welsh Government invests in the sector.
Budding apprentices play crucial role at Wales-based brewery09/02/2022 16:25:00
Budweiser apprentices have met Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths and spoken about the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship with the company.
Wastewater programme expanded across Wales09/02/2022 13:10:00
A Welsh Government-led programme to test wastewater for COVID-19 has been expanded to cover all Welsh health boards and local authorities across 48 sites.
£8.1bn to support green infrastructure08/02/2022 14:10:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said tackling the climate and nature emergency is the “overarching ambition” of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy.
Community and primary care services are helping to treat people with long-COVID08/02/2022 13:10:00
A review of Wales’ long-COVID programme has found it is helping to treat and manage the needs of people who have sought help for their symptoms.
Increase in Glastir payments made in January08/02/2022 11:05:00
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366 million to deliver 125,000 all age apprenticeships in Wales08/02/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during this term of government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced at the start of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022.