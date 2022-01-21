Next steps in hearing services review

National review group to be created.

An Independent chair is to be appointed to oversee the creation of a National Audiology Review Group.

The group will examine hearing services provided to both children and adults in Health Boards across Scotland.

It comes after a report published in December 2021 outlined a series of errors in treatment provided to children by Paediatric Audiology in NHS Lothian.

Further review has highlighted areas for improvement in the delivery of audiology services in Scotland which need looked at more closely. The group will provide recommendations for a national plan for the service.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf said: