Next steps in hearing services review
National review group to be created.
An Independent chair is to be appointed to oversee the creation of a National Audiology Review Group.
The group will examine hearing services provided to both children and adults in Health Boards across Scotland.
It comes after a report published in December 2021 outlined a series of errors in treatment provided to children by Paediatric Audiology in NHS Lothian.
Further review has highlighted areas for improvement in the delivery of audiology services in Scotland which need looked at more closely. The group will provide recommendations for a national plan for the service.
Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf said:
“Following the unacceptable failures that were highlighted in paediatric audiology in NHS Lothian, I want to make sure our hearing services are fit for purpose across Scotland and this means ensuring any wider issues are identified and rectified.
“The first step of this is to appoint an independent chair, a process which will be undertaken as quickly as possible to provide the necessary leadership and oversight for this important piece of work.
“I will provide a further update detailing the remit of the review, its membership and timetable for reporting once an appointment has been made.”
