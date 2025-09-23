Next steps to lasting peace

First Minister calls for more sanctions and an end to arms sales.

Formal recognition of the state of Palestine must be accompanied by sanctions on Israeli security cabinet members, a ban on the trade in goods from illegal settlements, and the suspension of the UK–Israel trade deal, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said as he attended a ceremony at the Palestinian Mission in London.

The event to mark the historic step towards keeping the two-state solution alive follows the UK Government’s announcement of formal recognition of Palestine.

The First Minister pressed the UK Government for stronger action to end the conflict and protect civilian lives, and urged the UK to join South Africa's International Court of Justice case and implementing International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

The decision to recognise Palestinian statehood brings the UK into line with the vast majority of countries at the United Nations, over 75% of whom now recognise the State of Palestine. The First Minister said it marks the first step towards establishing a viable two state-solution where both states can live in peace, prosperity and securely.

The ceremony follows the arrival of Gazan children and their families into Scotland for NHS treatment and comes as Scotland prepares to welcome the first students from Gaza to study at Scottish universities.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“This is a historic moment for the people of Palestine which should have come long ago. “I have been clear that the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine should have been unconditional, but this decision goes some way towards acknowledging the UK’s solemn and historic responsibility towards all peoples of the region. “While this announcement is welcome news, this is just the first step towards establishing the two-state solution. I urge the UK Government to take further action to accelerate peace including continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of free flowing aid. “The international community must use all its energy to persuade and pressurise Israel to end the violence and return to a peace process. A two-state solution is the only option that can provide peace, prosperity and security for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel. “Hamas must play no role in the future of the Palestinian state. I have consistently and unequivocally condemned the brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in October 2023 and I join the international community in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. “Scotland stands with the people of Palestine, and everyone in the region who yearns for peace, and I will continue to do all that I can to support those suffering in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Background

Ahead of the event, the First Minister urged the UK Government to provide more support for Palestine following the publication of a United Nations commission of inquiry finding that the government of Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

The First Minister has called upon the UK Government to: