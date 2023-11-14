Blog posted by: Rhian Binns, PR and Communications Manager – Education.

Next year, we turn the big 50!

Nearly 50 years ago, 13 local authorities joined forces to transform public procurement. This innovative step marked the birth of YPO as we know it today!

Our journey has been remarkable. We've evolved from providing affordable school supplies to illuminating streets through electricity contracts. With expertise and commitment, we've set new standards while putting our customers at the core of everything we do.

For five decades, procurement has and will continue to remain our heart and soul and we’re incredibly proud of our achievements powered by our team, suppliers, and partners.

As we enter our 50th year, we’ll be celebrating our achievements, with 12 months of celebrations – celebrating everything from collaboration, our people and our communities to sustainability and digital transformations. Including charity activities, launching new strategic partnerships, new product ranges, and events and activities that you can get involved in.

We’ll share more about our year of celebrations in January and the exciting new product launches, competitions, and other exciting ways you can get involved in the first few months.

Until then, we hope you have a wonderful Christmas break.