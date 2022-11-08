NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses a positive preliminary assessment of Bulgaria's request for €1.37 billion disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Bulgaria's payment request for €1.37 billion of grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.

On 31 August 2022, Bulgaria submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 22 milestones and targets selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms and investments in the areas of education, smart industry, climate neutrality, digital connectivity, sustainable transport and road safety, justice, anti-money laundering, social inclusion, healthcare, and the audit and control system linked to the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

With their request, the Bulgarian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 22 milestones and targets. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.

The Bulgarian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in twelve thematic components. The plan will be supported by €5.7 billion in grants.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.

