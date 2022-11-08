EU News
|Printable version
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses a positive preliminary assessment of Bulgaria's request for €1.37 billion disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility
The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Bulgaria's payment request for €1.37 billion of grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 31 August 2022, Bulgaria submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 22 milestones and targets selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms and investments in the areas of education, smart industry, climate neutrality, digital connectivity, sustainable transport and road safety, justice, anti-money laundering, social inclusion, healthcare, and the audit and control system linked to the Recovery and Resilience Facility.
With their request, the Bulgarian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 22 milestones and targets. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.
The Bulgarian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in twelve thematic components. The plan will be supported by €5.7 billion in grants.
Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
COP27: European Union concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen08/11/2022 12:38:00
Attending the COP27 in Egypt, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a partnership between the EU and Kazakhstan.
Joint Statement following the latest meeting of the EU-US Task Force on Energy Security08/11/2022 11:33:00
Joint Statement given yesterday following the latest meeting of the EU-US Task Force on Energy Security.
DPRK: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the recent launch of multiple missiles08/11/2022 09:25:00
The EU strongly condemns the significant increase of illegal missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including, an intercontinental ballistic missile and the short-range ballistic missile that landed south of the Northern Limit Line.
Readout of phone call between President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy07/11/2022 16:33:00
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Speech (by video message) from Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Early Warning Europe Day 202207/11/2022 15:25:00
Speech (by video message) from Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Early Warning Europe Day 2022 (04 November 2022).
Security and Defence Subcommittee MEPs visited Niger07/11/2022 14:43:00
A delegation from the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, led by the Chair Nathalie Loiseau (RE, FR), visited Niger from 31 October to 3 November.
State aid: Commission approves €16.8 billion Danish guarantee scheme to support energy companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine07/11/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €16.8 billion (DKK 125 billion) Danish guarantee scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
COP27: EU calls on all Parties to take concrete steps to limit global warming to 1.5°C and respect the Paris Agreement07/11/2022 12:38:00
At the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference starting this weekend in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Commission will call on all Parties to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and respect the commitments they made under the Paris Agreement and in the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted last year at COP26.
The ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly met in Mozambique from 29 October to 2 November07/11/2022 11:33:00
Call by parliamentarians for the immediate signature and entry into force of the Post Cotonou agreement.
State aid: Commission approves €1.34 billion Danish scheme to support energy intensive companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine07/11/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved a €1.34 billion (DKK 10 billion) Danish scheme to support energy intensive companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.