NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Greece's request for €3.6 billion disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Greece's payment request for €3.6 billion, of which €1.7 billion in grants and nearly €1.9 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.

On 29 December 2021, Greece submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 15 milestones selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms and investments in the areas of energy efficiency, electric mobility, waste management, labour market, taxation, business environment, healthcare, public transport, as well as Greece's audit and control system for the implementation of the RRF. The submission of the first payment request by Greece followed a period of close cooperation between the Greek authorities and the Commission on the preparation of the evidence to demonstrate the satisfactory fulfilment of the milestones included in the payment request.

The milestones fulfilled demonstrate significant progress made in the implementation of Greece's recovery and resilience plan, and of its broad reform agenda. They include important measures such as the establishment of the framework for the Loan Facility and the launch of the on-lending via commercial banks and international financial institutions, which is expected to channel substantial liquidity to private investments over the next five years; the launch of major investments, such as a new round of the energy-efficiency enhancing renovations of residential buildings; and the entry into force of the new labour law, of a new legal framework for organisation of the electric vehicles market and of the new waste management law.

With their request, the Greek authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 15 milestones. The Commission thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.

The Greek recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investments and reform measures in four thematic components (green transition; digital transformation, employment, skills and social cohesion; private investment and transformation of the economy). The overall plan is worth €30.50 billion: €17.77 billion in grants and €12.73 billion in loans, 13% of which (€3.96 billion) was disbursed to Greece in pre-financing on 9 August 2021.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.

Click here for the full press release