NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's request for €201 million disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's payment request for €201 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.

On 17 June 2022, Latvia submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the nine milestones selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms and investments in the areas of the minimum income support system, the adoption of a common model for the development of the last mile broadband connection (to ensure end-user's access to very high capacity broadband network in regions and rural areas), the regulatory framework for improving the competition environment and reducing corruption risks in public procurement, the strengthening of remote learning networks and institutions, the prevention of money laundering and terrorist and proliferation financing as well as social housing.

With their request, the Latvian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the nine milestones. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.

The Latvian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in six thematic components. It is worth €1.8 billion in grants, 13% of which (€237 million) was disbursed to Latvia in pre-financing on 10 September 2021.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.

Next steps

The Commission has now sent its positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's fulfilment of the milestones required for this payment to the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC), asking for its opinion. The EFC's opinion, to be delivered within a maximum of four weeks, should be taken into account in the Commission's assessment. Following the EFC's opinion, the Commission will adopt the final decision on the disbursement of the financial contribution, in accordance with the examination procedure, through a comitology committee. Following the adoption of the decision by the Commission, the disbursement to Latvia would take place.

The Commission will assess further payment requests by Latvia based on the fulfilment of the milestones and targets outlined in the Council Implementing Decision, reflecting progress on the implementation of the investments and reforms.

The amounts disbursed to the Member States are published in the Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, which shows progress of the implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans.

