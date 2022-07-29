EU News
|Printable version
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's request for €201 million disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's payment request for €201 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 17 June 2022, Latvia submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the nine milestones selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms and investments in the areas of the minimum income support system, the adoption of a common model for the development of the last mile broadband connection (to ensure end-user's access to very high capacity broadband network in regions and rural areas), the regulatory framework for improving the competition environment and reducing corruption risks in public procurement, the strengthening of remote learning networks and institutions, the prevention of money laundering and terrorist and proliferation financing as well as social housing.
With their request, the Latvian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the nine milestones. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.
The Latvian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in six thematic components. It is worth €1.8 billion in grants, 13% of which (€237 million) was disbursed to Latvia in pre-financing on 10 September 2021.
Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.
Next steps
The Commission has now sent its positive preliminary assessment of Latvia's fulfilment of the milestones required for this payment to the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC), asking for its opinion. The EFC's opinion, to be delivered within a maximum of four weeks, should be taken into account in the Commission's assessment. Following the EFC's opinion, the Commission will adopt the final decision on the disbursement of the financial contribution, in accordance with the examination procedure, through a comitology committee. Following the adoption of the decision by the Commission, the disbursement to Latvia would take place.
The Commission will assess further payment requests by Latvia based on the fulfilment of the milestones and targets outlined in the Council Implementing Decision, reflecting progress on the implementation of the investments and reforms.
The amounts disbursed to the Member States are published in the Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, which shows progress of the implementation of the national recovery and resilience plans.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Central African Republic: Council extends the mandates of the civilian advisory mission and the military training mission29/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council adopted two decisions concerning the European Union CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) missions in the Central African Republic: the civilian advisory mission EUAM RCA, and the military training mission EUTM RCA.
Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange29/07/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of VOO and Brutélé by Orange under the EU Merger Regulation.
Digital Economy and Society Index 2022: overall progress but digital skills, SMEs and 5G networks lag behind29/07/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published the results of the 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), which tracks the progress made in EU Member States in digital.
Commission publishes 2021 Annual Burden Survey outlining EU efforts to simplify legislation29/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has today published the 2021 Annual Burden Survey, which presents concrete examples of simplification of EU rules in areas such as agriculture and rural development, competition, communications, health and food safety, transport and mobility, and the single market.
Lebanon: EU extends framework for targeted sanctions29/07/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (26 July 2022) adopted a decision extending for one year, until 31 July 2023, the framework for targeted restrictive measures to address the situation in Lebanon.
Erasmus+: 44 European Universities to cooperate across borders and disciplines29/07/2022 10:38:00
The Commission recently (27 July 2022) announced the results of the 2022 call for the European Universities initiative: with a record budget of €272 million from Erasmus+, 16 existing European Universities will continue to receive support, and four new alliances will be able to start their cooperation.
Forest fires: EU sends assistance to combat fires at the Czech-German border29/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Union has swiftly mobilised two firefighting airplanes and two helicopters to Czechia where a large forest fire is burning in the north of the country. Following the recent (26 July 2022) request for assistance, Poland and Slovakia are each operating one helicopter in the country.
Ukraine: EU report notes important steps taken in the implementation of the reform agenda28/07/2022 16:33:00
Ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council planned to take place on 5 September, the European Union recently (26 July 2022) published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine.
Russia: EU renews economic sanctions over Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine for further six months28/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council recently (26 July 2022) decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation.