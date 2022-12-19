EU News
|Printable version
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's second request for €1.8 billion disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility
The European Commission recently (16 December 2022) endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's payment request for €1.8 billion of grants and loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 30 September 2022, Portugal submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 20 milestones and targets indicated in the Council Implementing Decision for the second instalment. They cover reforms in the areas of management of public hospitals and the digital transition in the private and public sectors. Several milestones and targets also concern major investments in the areas of health, forestry, water management, social protection, innovation, sustainable mobility, digital skills, culture, public finances and public administration.
With their request, the Portuguese authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 20 milestones and targets. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.
The Portuguese recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in 20 thematic components. The plan will be supported by €15.5 billion in grants and €2.7 in loans, of which €2.2 billion was disbursed to Portugal in pre-financing on 3 August 2021 and €1.16 billion under the first payment request on 9 May 2022.
Payments under the RRF are performance-based and conditional on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
'Fit for 55': Council and Parliament reach provisional deal on EU emissions trading system and the Social Climate Fund19/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on important legislative proposals of the ‘Fit for 55’ package that will further reduce emissions and address their social impacts.
Ukraine: EU agrees ninth package of sanctions against Russia19/12/2022 14:33:00
The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of a ninth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
Council and European Parliament agree on new safety requirements for machinery products19/12/2022 13:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the regulation for machinery products. The proposed legislation transforms the 2006 machinery directive into a regulation.
Human rights breaches in China, Chad and Bahrain19/12/2022 12:38:00
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions on the respect for human rights in China, Chad and Bahrain.
Commission welcomes political agreement on new rules to ensure the safety of machinery and robots19/12/2022 11:33:00
The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on a new Machinery Regulation.
EU Cohesion Policy: €223.8 million for a just climate transition in Portugal19/12/2022 10:38:00
Portugal will receive more than €223.8 million under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) following hte recent (15 December 2022) adoption of three multi-fund programmes that include the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs).
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202419/12/2022 09:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was signed recently (15 December 2022) by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.
Digital Rights and Principles: Presidents of the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council sign European Declaration16/12/2022 16:33:00
The EU's work on its ‘digital DNA' – the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles – has culminated: In the margins of the European Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the text together with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the rotating Council presidency.
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202416/12/2022 15:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was yesterday signed by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.