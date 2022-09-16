EU News
|Printable version
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Romania's request for €2.6 billion disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility
The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Romania's first payment request for €2.6 billion, of which €1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 31 May 2022, Romania submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 21 milestones and targets selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms in the areas of sustainable transport, decarbonisation and road safety, in the electricity market, in the replacement of coal in the energy mix, in improving tax and tax administration processes, in stepping up the fight against corruption, as well as reforms of the compulsory education system to prevent and reduce early school leaving, and of Romania's audit and control system for the implementation of the RRF.
With their request, the Romanian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 21 milestones targets. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.
The Romanian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in 15 thematic components. It is worth €29.2 billion in grants and loans, 13% of which (€3.7 billion) have already been disbursed to Romania in pre-financing.
Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Junction Growth Investors lands €30m EU backing in first close of energy fund16/09/2022 14:05:00
Belgian growth equity fund Junction has announced first close of its new energy fund at €75 million, including a €30 million contribution from the European Investment Fund (EIF).
European Media Freedom Act: Commission proposes rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU16/09/2022 13:15:00
The European Commission adopted today a European Media Freedom Act, a novel set of rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU.
Press statement by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy16/09/2022 12:05:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
EIB Group starts disbursements from €1.59 bn EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package16/09/2022 10:05:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU bank, recently (14 September 2022) disbursed the first tranches of the €1.59 billion package of the Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response, supported by an EU guarantee.
Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius delivers an opening speech at the AMCEN (African Ministerial Conference on the Environment) Ministerial Segment15/09/2022 16:15:00
Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius delivers an opening speech at the AMCEN (African Ministerial Conference on the Environment) Ministerial Segment.
International Democracy Day: Commission launches Youth Participation Cohort to promote democracy worldwide15/09/2022 15:05:00
Marking the International Day of Democracy and the European Year of Youth, the European Commission launched today the Youth Political and Civic Engagement Cohort to support young people in promoting democracy locally and globally.
State of the Union: New EU cybersecurity rules ensure more secure hardware and software products15/09/2022 14:10:00
The Commission yesterday presented a proposal for a new Cyber Resilience Act to protect consumers and businesses from products with inadequate security features.
Russian aggression against Ukraine: EU individual sanctions over territorial integrity prolonged for a further six months15/09/2022 13:10:00
The Council yesterday decided to prolong the duration of the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2023.
Energy prices: Commission proposes emergency market intervention to reduce bills for Europeans15/09/2022 12:10:00
The Commission is proposing an emergency intervention in Europe's energy markets to tackle recent dramatic price rises.