NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Romania's request for €2.6 billion disbursement under Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Romania's first payment request for €2.6 billion, of which €1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.

On 31 May 2022, Romania submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the achievement of the 21 milestones and targets selected in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment. They cover reforms in the areas of sustainable transport, decarbonisation and road safety, in the electricity market, in the replacement of coal in the energy mix, in improving tax and tax administration processes, in stepping up the fight against corruption, as well as reforms of the compulsory education system to prevent and reduce early school leaving, and of Romania's audit and control system for the implementation of the RRF.

With their request, the Romanian authorities provided detailed and comprehensive evidence demonstrating the fulfilment of the 21 milestones targets. The Commission has thoroughly assessed this information before presenting its positive preliminary assessment of the payment request.

The Romanian recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures in 15 thematic components. It is worth €29.2 billion in grants and loans, 13% of which (€3.7 billion) have already been disbursed to Romania in pre-financing.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Member States implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their respective recovery and resilience plans.

