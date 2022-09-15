EU News
NextGenerationEU: European Commission raises a further €12 billion for Europe's recovery
The European Commission recently (13 September 2022) issued €12 billion in a dual tranche transaction under its flagship NextGenerationEU programme. The deal was the 12th syndicated transaction under NextGenerationEU and the 7th in 2022. It consisted of a new 5-year bond of €7 billion due on 4 October 2027 and a new 30-year bond of €5 billion due on 4 October 2052.
The investor demand remained strong despite the challenging market context, with combined bids exceeding €114 billion, or an oversubscription of more than 9 times.
European Commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, recently said:
“The Commission's NextGenerationEU programme continues to deliver to the benefit of EU Member States and beneficiaries. The funds raised today will continue to support Europe's recovery from the pandemic, and the much needed green and digital transformations.”
With today's transaction, the Commission has issued a total of €73.75 billion in long-term funding under NextGenerationEU in 2022 and €144.75 billion since the start of the programme in June 2021. Of the total, €23.75 billion have been issued since July 2022 in line with the execution of the Commission's funding plan for the period between July and December 2022 as presented at the end of June 2022.
On the basis of the funds raised, the Commission has so far paid out over €110 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility and over €15 billion under other EU programmes which benefit from NextGenerationEU financing. The Commission will continue using the funds raised to support Europe's post-pandemic recovery, financing Member States under the Recovery and Resilience Facility as well as via other EU programmes.
