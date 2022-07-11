NextGenerationEU: the Netherlands submits official recovery and resilience plan

The Commission recently (08 July 2022) received an official recovery and resilience plan from the Netherlands. This plan sets out the reforms and public investment projects that the Netherlands plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The RRF is at the heart of NextGenerationEU which will provide €800 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU. It will play a crucial role in helping Europe to emerge stronger from the crisis and secure the green and digital transitions.

The presentation of the plan follows intensive dialogue between the Commission and the Dutch authorities.

The Netherlands' recovery and resilience plan

The Netherlands is entitled to a total of €4.7 billion in grants under the RRF.

The Dutch plan is structured around six pillars: promoting green transition; accelerating the digital transformation; improving the housing market with a focus on building renovation; strengthening the labour market, pensions and future-oriented education; strengthening the public health sector and pandemic preparedness; tackling aggressive tax planning and money laundering.

Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all seven European flagship areas.

Click here for the full press release