Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
NFTs in sport and culture: Artists, consumers and club reputations at risk from rise of crypo assets, MPs warn
The emergence of non-fungible tokens in the world of art has led to the risk of widespread copyright infringement, while the promotion of crypto assets in professional sport is putting supporters at risk of financial harm and potentially damaging the reputations of clubs, MPs warn today.
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF) [428KB]
- Read the report's conclusions and recommendations
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
In its report NFTs and the Blockchain: the risks to sport and culture, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee notes that while sales of NFTs peaked last year and that they may not reach the same level of popularity again, concerns remain over how traditional regulatory regimes have been exposed by the emerging technology.
Highlighting evidence of misleading and fraudulent advertising of NFTs, the report calls for the Government to ensure that all those involved at each stage of the marketing of crypto assets take responsibility to protect consumers.
The Committee also urges the Government to work with NFT marketplaces to address the scale of copyright infringement in the art world. A creator’s rights are infringed in cases where their work is made available to the public without permission, with the process of having work taken down time consuming and difficult compared with the ease at which NFTs can be minted.
With regards to sport, the report recommends that the use of fan tokens in football do not count as an acceptable measure of engagement in the forthcoming regulation of the game. The Committee highlights the price volatility of such tokens and reservations from fan groups.
Chair Comment
Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said: “Traditional regulatory regimes have failed to protect both creatives and consumers caught up in the volatile new crypto world. Artists are at risk of seeing the fruits of their hard work pinched and promoted without permission while fraudulent and misleading adverts add an extra layer of jeopardy for investors involved in what is already an inherently risky business. The Government must make sure that everyone in the crypto chain is working to properly protect consumers and the rights of creators.
In the world of sport, clubs are promoting volatile cryptoasset schemes to extract additional money from loyal supporters, often with promises of privileges and perks that fails to materialise.
Fan token schemes must not be used as a substitute for meaningful engagement with supporters.”
Main findings and recommendations
Art and culture
- Blockchains and NFTs have some unique potential applications in art and culture. NFTs, for example, can create new markets for artworks and encourage artists to develop new digital skills. The Committee found however that there are real risks and harms to creators and consumers in their use.
- The most pressing issue discovered by the Committee’s inquiry relates to risks to intellectual property. The report notes how the risks of copyright infringement are exacerbated given how easy it is to mint an infringing NFT relative to how time consuming it is for artists to enforce their rights. The sheer number of NFTs hosted across NFT marketplaces makes individual enforcement through repeated notice-and-takedown requests impractical.
- The Committee recommends that the Government engages with NFT marketplaces to address the scale of infringement and enable copyright holders to enforce their rights. The Government should also address the impact of safe harbour provisions by introducing a code of conduct for online marketplaces operating in the UK, including NFT marketplaces, that protects creators, consumers and sellers from infringing and fraudulent material sold on these platforms.
Professional sport
- NFTs are becoming increasingly popular within professional sport because they offer a new revenue stream for professional athletes, clubs, international teams and leagues at little cost to them. The report states that despite having little to no financial risk for clubs, NFTs have proven to be inherently risky for fans who invest in them.
- Distinct from generic NFTs, are utility tokens, which in a sporting context are called fan tokens. They theoretically give holders access to certain privileges and membership perks such as voting on club decisions, rewards, merchandise designs and unique experiences, and thus have more tangible and inherent value. The Committee however heard criticisms that they are not delivering on promises of fan engagement and are being marketed as equivalent to other legitimate club memberships.
- The report concludes that the unique relationship between clubs and fans means that fan speculation on sport-based cryptoassets carries a real risk of financial harm to fans and reputational harm to clubs.
- The Committee is also concerned that clubs may present fan tokens as an appropriate form of fan engagement in the future, despite their price volatility and reservations among fan groups. We recommend that any measurement of fan engagement in sports, including in the forthcoming regulation of football, should explicitly exclude the use of fan tokens.
Advertising
- The technical, volatile and largely unregulated nature of NFTs means that advertising such products comes with a significant risk of harm to consumers, even for legitimate products. At their most pernicious, false advertisements and endorsements can enable scams and fraud.
- The Committee recommends that the Government respond to the evidence gathered on misleading and/or fraudulent advertising for NFTs. It should ensure that any regime compels the entirety of the advertising supply chain take steps to mitigate the risks of harm to consumers from the marketing of NFTs.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/197847/nfts-in-sport-and-culture-artists-consumers-and-club-reputations-at-risk-from-rise-of-crypo-assets-mps-warn/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England: Report of pre-appointment hearing28/09/2023 15:15:00
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published a Report following its pre-appointment hearing on Monday 19 September with Amerdeep Somal, the Government’s preferred candidate for the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) and Chair of the Commission for Local Administration in England (CLAE).
Tackle school absence crisis with better mental health and SEND support and urgent legislation, says Education Committee27/09/2023 12:10:00
The Education Committee has proposed a range of measures to reverse the worrying trend of children’s absence from school.
Football governance: CMS Committee publishes Government response to report26/09/2023 14:25:00
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has today published the Government’s response to its report on football governance.
Draft Media Bill: CMS Committee amendments would ensure legislation is in best interests of audiences22/09/2023 16:15:00
How would new strikes laws actually work? Transport Committee sets 9 tests for Government22/09/2023 15:15:00
A new Transport Committee report outlines key principles for what the Government should include in ‘minimum service levels’ regulations for railway worker strikes.
Children still at risk of detention and removal to Rwanda22/09/2023 15:05:00
The Government has refused to rule out the detention and removal of children to Rwanda, after facing pressure from a cross-party committee of MPs to abandon any intention to do so.
Levelling Up Committee criticises ‘repeat offender’ DLUHC for delayed Government responses to Committee reports21/09/2023 11:25:00
The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee recently (19 September 2023) published a Special Report which expresses ‘concern and disappointment’ at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for its persistent poor performance in the timeliness of Government responses to Committee reports.
MoJ must investigate Official Injury Claim Service case backlog after whiplash reforms, Justice Committee says21/09/2023 10:25:00
There are a “growing number” of unresolved cases in the Official Injury Claim (OIC) Service portal, which now stands at 349,000, the Justice Committee has warned, as it called on the Ministry of Justice to investigate the backlog.
Government rejects MPs’ calls to legally define honour-based abuse19/09/2023 11:25:00
The Government has rejected calls by MPs to introduce a statutory definition of so-called honour-based abuse, despite warnings that it risks remaining a hidden crime without improved understanding of its complexities among frontline agencies and better victim support.