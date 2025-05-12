Chartered Trading Standards Institute
NHQB Commits to Enhancing Protections for New Home Buyers
The Approved Code Scheme (ACS) is pleased to announce that the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) has become the latest Code Sponsor, after successfully passing the necessary stages and completing rigorous checks.
The NHQB is an independent not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the improvement of quality of new homes and customer service provided by developers. Over 55% of new homes being built in England, Scotland and Wales are protected by NHQB’s New Homes Quality Code, which gives customers access to the independent New Homes Ombudsman Service. A diverse range of developers are registered with NHQB, from micro-businesses right up to the largest developers. NHQB believe that championing quality new homes and better consumer outcomes will benefit all who engage with the new build sector.
The ACS Board has granted ACS Stage 2 approval for the New Homes Quality Board’s Code of Practice, following its application.
Lesley Crompton, Head of Resolution Services, said: “Becoming an Approved Code Sponsor signals NHQB’s intent to ensure consumers have confidence that their best interests are being protected, and we are pleased that NHQB has taken that step to join our current Code Sponsors in the new homes sector.”
Emma Toms, Chief Executive of NHQB, said: “We are delighted to become an Approved Code Sponsor. This represents a significant step for the NHQB in the progress it is making. With over 55% of all new homes being built in England, Scotland and Wales protected by the New Homes Quality Code, we are pleased to be providing protection for more customers.”
