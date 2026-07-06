NHS Alliance responds to rollout of new AI tools across the NHS

Sir Ciarán Devane said it will play a key role in plans to transform the NHS and improve productivity.

Responding to NHS England’s announcement that the rollout of new AI tools across the NHS will be accelerated as part of a £10 billion investment in technology, digital and data infrastructure over the next three years, Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the NHS Alliance, said:

"It is good to see the commitment to invest in digital, data and AI being followed through.

“This will play a key role in plans to transform the NHS and improve productivity, with benefits including improved patient experience and less burdensome admin for staff.

“The key issue is how the £10 billion investment will translate into practical support and funding for NHS leaders to deliver and scale up these programmes locally.

“There should be a general principle of maximising the discretion of local leaders to invest in the technologies and solutions that make most sense for their local populations and communities.

“Heath leaders need clarity too on which elements will be mandatory for adoption and what expectations will be placed on organisations.

“It is vital that this funding is not whittled away as we have seen all-too-often in the past when the squeeze for savings has landed on NHS capital budgets.

“That would be a very damaging, false economy.”