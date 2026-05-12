NHS and Morrisons put cancer warning signs in the shower

Shoppers are being urged to look out for lumps, swelling, skin changes and unexplained bruising as Morrisons teams up with the NHS to put cancer advice on its own-brand bath and shower products.

The range of nine new shower and bath products will carry messages including “Be body aware” and “Know the signs of cancer”, encouraging people to get to know what is normal for their body and contact their GP practice if something doesn’t feel right.

The products will start appearing in around 450 Morrisons stores and online in May.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said:

“If you notice a lump, swelling, skin change or anything else that doesn’t look or feel right while you’re in the bath or shower, please contact your GP practice. “This campaign is about turning an everyday routine into a simple health check reminder – helping people know their bodies better and spot possible signs of cancer earlier. “In most cases it won’t be cancer, but if it is, finding it early can make all the difference.”

Morrisons is the first supermarket to roll out cancer awareness messages on bath and shower products as part of an NHS drive to help more people spot possible symptoms earlier and come forward for checks.

Ed was 27 when he noticed a dull ache in his right testicle in summer 2024. After the pain became sharper a few months later, he went back to get it checked and was diagnosed with testicular cancer following a blood test and ultrasound.

After surgery and a short round of chemotherapy, Ed was told he was cancer free within three months. He has since become an ambassador for men’s health charity Movember to encourage others to come forward if they notice anything unusual.

Ed said:

“You just never expect to hear the words ‘you’ve got cancer’, and for me it was a total shock. “Thankfully, because I found it early, scans showed that it hadn’t spread anywhere else. I went through surgery within weeks and, to give myself the best chance of it not returning, I completed a short round of chemotherapy. Less than three months after my diagnosis, I was told I was cancer free. “Having NHS messaging on things like shower gels is a great way to get across an important reminder to check for cancer while you might be washing in the privacy of a bathroom. It’s especially key for something like testicular cancer, which can easily go unnoticed if you’re not paying attention to your body and checking yourself regularly. If you do find something, it’s important not to be embarrassed about it – it could be nothing at all, but it’s always better to get it checked.”

Stacey first noticed a lump in her armpit in 2019 but thought she was too young for it to be anything worrying. It was only when a work colleague at Morrisons urged her to get it checked that she contacted her GP practice in February 2020.

After further tests, Stacey was diagnosed with breast cancer. She started chemotherapy within six weeks, followed by a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and was cancer free by December that year.

Stacey said:

“I didn’t think cancer would happen to me. “Before my diagnosis, as a young woman, I didn’t think I needed to check my breasts. Now, I regularly check. Some of my friends ask me how to check, how do they know what to look for. But you’re not looking for any one thing, you’re getting used to your normal. “If you check regularly, you will get used to your body. If there’s something different, then you can go and get it checked out. If you find a change that isn’t normal, it could be nothing, but it could be something. Finding cancer sooner is the key.”

The new messaging will appear across Morrisons own-brand range, including products such as Muscle Soothe Sea Minerals and Sage Extracts Bath Soak, Tingly Mint Shower Gel and Lavender and Water Lily Herbal Bath.

Symptoms that might be spotted while washing include a lump or swelling anywhere on your body, skin changes, unexplained pain, aches or bruising.

Other symptoms people should be aware of include persistent heartburn, indigestion or bloating, changes in bowel or bladder habits, bleeding from your bottom, in your poo, in your wee, after the menopause or after sex, sweating a lot at night, feeling more tired than usual, or a croaky voice, hoarseness, or a cough that does not get better or gets worse.

If something in your body doesn’t feel right, and you are worried it could be cancer, contact your GP practice.

Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said:

“Spotting cancer early can save lives, and this partnership is a simple but powerful way to encourage people to be more aware of their bodies. “By placing these reminders on everyday products used by millions of people, the NHS and Morrisons are helping to make potentially life-saving advice part of people’s daily routines. This is a great example of getting business and the NHS working hand in hand to build a healthy Britain where everyone lives well for longer. “If you notice something unusual or that doesn’t feel right, please contact your GP practice.”

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with the NHS again to raise awareness of the symptoms of cancer through the new body awareness messages on our own brand bath and shower products. “The messaging highlights the importance of spotting the symptoms early and encouraging people to reach out to their GP if something does not feel right, both of which can lead to earlier treatment and ultimately saving lives. “It is a vital message and we believe in the importance of helping the NHS reach as many customers as possible to encourage them to get checked and be body aware.”

The partnership follows the successful first-of-its-kind campaign in 2023, where Morrisons worked with the NHS to feature breast and testicular cancer advice on Nutmeg branded underwear, urging shoppers to contact their GP practice if they spotted any potential symptoms.

Cancer survivors, Stacey Gordon and Ed Baldwin, in the Morrisons Corby store with bath and shower products featuring NHS cancer awareness messaging on the packaging, as part of a supermarket‑first initiative aimed at encouraging shoppers to be body aware and contact their GP with any potential cancer symptoms. Issue date: Tuesday May 12, 2026. PA Photo. Ben Gregory-Ring/PA Media Assignments.