NHS announces 143 hospitals to roll out ‘Martha’s Rule’ in next step in major patient safety initiative
The NHS recently (27 May 2024) announced the 143 hospital sites that will test and roll out Martha’s Rule in its first year.
Confirmation of the first sites to test implementation of Martha’s Rule is the next step in a major patient safety initiative, following the announcement in February of NHS England funding for this financial year.
The purpose of Martha’s Rule is to provide a consistent and understandable way for patients and families to seek an urgent review if their or their loved one’s condition deteriorates and they are concerned this is not being responded to.
NHS England is working with Martha’s parents to develop materials to advertise and explain the initiative in hospitals across the country, to ensure it is something that all patients, staff, and their families can recognise.
The initial target was to enrol at least 100 sites, but due to significant interest from frontline clinicians this has been expanded, meaning this first phase of the programme will be in place at 143 locations across the country by March 2025.
Evaluation of how the system works in these sites over the course of this year will inform proposals for Martha’s Rule to be expanded further across all acute hospitals, subject to future government funding.
The scheme is named after Martha Mills, who died from sepsis aged 13 in 2021, having been treated at King’s College Hospital, London, due to a failure to escalate her to intensive care and after her family’s concerns about her deteriorating condition were not responded to.
Martha’s Rule is to be made up of three components to ensure concerns about deterioration can be swiftly responded to.
Firstly, an escalation process will be available 24/7 at all the 143 sites, advertised throughout the hospitals on posters and leaflets, enabling patients and families to contact a critical care outreach team that can swiftly assess a case and escalate care if necessary. Secondly, NHS staff will also have access to this same process if they have concerns about a patient’s condition.
Finally, alongside this, clinicians at participating hospitals will also formally record daily insights and information about a patient’s health directly from their families, ensuring any concerning changes in behaviour or condition noticed by the people who know the patient best are considered by staff.
Extensive campaigning by Martha’s parents, Merope and Paul, supported by the cross-party think tank Demos, saw widespread support for a single system that allows patients or their families to trigger an urgent clinical review from a different team in the hospital if the patient’s condition is rapidly worsening and they feel they are not getting the care they need.
Merope Mills and Paul Laity, Martha’s parents, recently said:
“We are pleased that the roll-out of Martha’s Rule is off to a flying start and that the need for it has been so widely recognised.
“It will save lives and encourage better, more open, communication on hospital wards, so that patients feel they are listened to, and partners in their healthcare.”
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, recently said:
“Rolling out Martha’s Rule to over 143 NHS sites in this first phase will represent one of the most important changes to patient care in recent years, and we are pleased to have seen such interest from hospitals right across the country, all thanks to the moving and dedicated campaigning by Martha’ parents, Merope and Paul.
“That is why today is such an important milestone, with the NHS outlining the 143 sites where this major patient safety initiative will be rolled out later this year, allowing staff, patients and families to immediately raise concerns and bring about an escalation in care in an easily recognisable and fast way.
“The inclusion of daily insights from families about their loved ones’ condition within patient records is also a really significant step and will help staff identify changes and deterioration using insights from those who know the patient best. While thankfully the need for escalation of care will hopefully only be needed in a limited number of cases, this three-step safety net has the opportunity to truly transform patient care and safety.”
NHS national patient safety director and senior responsible officer for Martha’s Rule, Dr Aidan Fowler, recently said:
“Working closely with Martha’s parents and colleagues across the NHS over the last few months on this rollout, I am in no doubt this programme will deliver clear change and it has been so encouraging to see how many hospitals have shown interest in being part of delivering these all-important patient safety measures this year.
“With new processes that enable both patients and staff to raise concerns if they see someone’s condition worsening, and the inclusion of patients and their loved ones’ insights in medical records, these measures can help us better identify and manage deterioration as part of wider work, which is a key priority for us and will no doubt lead to improvements in the care patients receive.”
List of sites
- Addenbrooke’s Hospital
- Watford General Hospital
- Princess Alexandra Hospital
- Colchester Hospital
- Bedford Hospital
- Southend Hospital
- Basildon Hospital
- Broomfield Hospital
- Peterborough City Hospital
- Lister Hospital
- West Suffolk Hospital
- Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.
- James Paget University Hospital
- The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Norwich University Hospital
- Ipswich Hospital
- University Hospital Lewisham
- The Royal Marsden Hospital , Chelsea
- The Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton
- Croydon University Hospital
- St Georges Hospital
- Barnet Hospital
- Royal Free Hospital
- Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children
- North Middlesex University Hospital
- University College Hospital
- Kingston Hospital
- Kings College Hospital (Denmark Hill Site)
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Princess Royal University Hospital
- Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
- West Middlesex University Hospital
- Northwick Park Hospital
- Charing Cross Hospital
- Hillingdon Hospital
- St. Mary’s Hospital
- Hammersmith Hospital
- Newham University Hospital
- Homerton University Hospital
- St Bartholomew’s Hospital
- Whipps Cross Hospital
- Royal London Hospital
- The Whittington Hospital
- Ealing Hospital
- Northampton General Hospital
- Kettering General Hospital
- Royal Stoke University Hospital
- New Cross Hospital
- Manor Hospital
- Pilgrim Hospital Boston
- Birmingham Heartlands Hospital
- Good Hope Hospital
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Solihull Hospital
- Birmingham Children’s Hospital
- Russell’s Hall Hospital
- Sandwell General Hospital and City Hospital (two sites)
- Glenfield Hospital
- Kings Mill Hospital
- University Hospital Coventry
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Leicester Royal Infirmary
- Leicester General Hospital
- Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital
- Sheffield Childrens Hospital
- Barnsley Hospital
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Sunderland Royal Hospital
- South Tyneside District General Hospital
- Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
- York Hospital
- Cumberland Infirmary
- University Hospital of North Durham
- Bishop Auckland Hospital
- Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle
- Freeman Hospital
- James Cook University Hospital
- Darlington Memorial Hospital
- West Cumberland Hospital
- Pinderfields Hospital
- Calderdale Royal Hospital
- Leeds General Infirmary
- Bradford Royal Infirmary
- Airedale General Hospital
- St James’s Hospital
- Countess of Chester Hospital
- Wirral University Teaching Hospital
- Royal Liverpool University
- Southport District General Hospital
- Blackpool Victoria Hospital
- Royal Blackburn Hospital
- Burnley General Hospital
- Royal Bolton Hospital
- Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital
- Alder Hey Childrens Hospital
- The Walton Centre
- Leighton Hospital
- Warrington Hospital
- Preston and Chorley Hospitals
- Royal Blackburn Hospital
- Tameside General Hospital
- The Christie
- Royal Oldham Hospital
- Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan
- St Mary’s Hospital
- Frimley Park Hospital
- Wexham Park hospital site
- Darent Valley Hospital
- The Tunbridge Wells Hospital
- Maidstone Hospital
- Southampton Children’s Hospital
- Royal Berkshire Hospital
- Stoke Mandeville Hospital
- Conquest Hospital
- Eastbourne District General Hospital
- Royal Sussex County Hospital
- Princess Royal Hospital
- Medway Maritime Hospital
- William Harvey Hospital, Ashford
- QEQM Hospital, Margate
- Queen Alexandra Hospital
- Basingstoke North Hampshire Hospital
- East Surrey Hospital
- Southampton General Hospital
- Bristol Royal Infirmary
- Great Western Hospital
- Salisbury District Hospital
- Cheltenham General Hospital
- Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
- Dorset County Hospital
- Royal Bournemouth Hospital
- Poole Hospital
- Torbay Hospital
- Derriford Hospital
- Musgrove Park Hospital
- Yeovil District Hospital
- Weston General Hospital
- Southmead Hospital
- Bristol Royal Hospital for Children
- Royal United Hospital, Bath
- Treliske Site – Royal Cornwall Hospital
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/05/nhs-announces-143-hospitals-to-roll-out-marthas-rule/
