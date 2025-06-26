NHS App overhaul will break down barriers to healthcare and reduce inequalities

Upgraded NHS App will help tackle nation’s health inequalities and give patients access to the best care

New tool will give everyone choice based on patient satisfaction, waiting times and healthcare outcomes

Healthcare democratised through new tool, with information about conditions and procedures at the touch of a button

The NHS App will be transformed so it gives every patient - whatever their postcode or background - information, choice, and control of their own healthcare so they have the best information at their fingertips, as the government’s 10 Year Health Plan closes the stark health inequalities faced by millions of people.

Under the current system, wealthier patients often have more information about the country’s hospitals and access to better care. The improved NHS App will democratise care, so everyone, including those from working class communities, has the information they need about their conditions or procedures they’re due to go through.

Using AI, the new My Companion tool will give patients direct access to trusted health information, so there are always 2 experts in every consulting room - the clinician and the patient. It will help patients articulate their health needs and preferences confidently - providing information about a health condition if they have one, or a procedure if they need one. It will support patients to ask questions, including any they may have forgotten about or felt too embarrassed to raise at an in-person appointment.

A new feature called My Choices will help people find everything from their nearest pharmacy, to the best rated providers for heart, hip or knee surgery - all on the app. It will provide a range of data on providers across the country - such as which delivers the shortest waits, has the best patient outcomes, the best patient satisfaction scores, or is simply closest to home - so anyone, anywhere, can pick care based on their own preferences. People who just want to be sent to their local provider will be as a default.

This will end the ‘one size fits all’ approach, which often misses the distinct needs of different people, including women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds or people who live in more rural communities, among many others.

It comes as the Health Secretary yesterday unveiled a radical package of measures under the 10 Year Health Plan to tackle health inequalities, freeing up billions of pounds to move critical resources like medicines and equipment to the communities that most need them, alongside changes to the way GP funding is distributed to help working class communities and coastal areas.

Speaking in Blackpool yesterday, Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said:

The NHS feels increasingly slow and outdated to the generation that organises their lives at the touch of a button. If you get annoyed at Deliveroo not getting your dinner to you in less than an hour, how will you feel being told to wait a year for a knee operation? A failure to modernise risks this generation walking away from the NHS, first for their healthcare, and then with their taxes. People won’t accept paying higher and higher taxes to fund a health service that no longer meets their needs. And the lack of control people feel over their own lives is made worse by an analogue, ‘computer says no’, NHS. We can only close this inequality and shut down this risk to the NHS’s future, through a revolution in patient power. The ambition of our 10 Year Health Plan is nothing less than to provide NHS patients with the same ease and convenience that’s afforded to private patients. The good news is that technology gives us the opportunity to democratise healthcare in a way never before possible. It can empower patients with choice and control and make managing our healthcare as convenient as doing our shopping or banking online. Technology can be the great leveller. Look at what Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, has done for personal finances. For ordinary people - who could never afford their own financial adviser - it is simple and easy to make your hard-earned money go further. Our 10 year plan for health will do the same for NHS patients - giving them easy access to information, to help them improve their health.

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS National Director of Transformation, said:

The shift from analogue to digital set out in the 10 Year Health Plan will transform the services we offer through the NHS App, making it the single most important tool patients use to get health information and control their care. These exciting reforms will be invaluable in combating health disparities and providing world-leading access to those who have not previously been able to get care on their own terms - by providing transparent data about services or supporting carers to manage the care of loved ones. We will co-design these with patients and carers to ensure that the app can be accessed by everyone. All this and more will be available from your pocket, making controlling your own healthcare as easy as placing an online shopping order.

The government has already exceeded its target to increase the number of hospitals allowing patients to view appointment information on the NHS App up to 85% by the end of March 2025. This has now reached 87%, up from 68% in July 2024. It means millions of patients are already starting to benefit from greater choice and flexibility in the way they access healthcare.

Since July 2024, these features have saved almost 5.7 million hours of staff time, including 1.26 million clinical hours across health settings - together with the 1.5 million missed appointments avoided, the shift to the NHS App has helped save the equivalent of £622 million.

The Health and Social Care Secretary also announced yesterday that people from traditionally working-class communities, unpaid carers and over 50s will be among those supported onto the NHS career ladder, as the government’s Plan for Change tackles rampant health inequalities and gets Britain working. The government has confirmed a new pilot to recruit an initial 1,000 people from groups or areas worst hit by unemployment.

Backed by £5 million, the new recruitment scheme will target those who historically face barriers into employment, including young people not in education or training, unpaid carers, care leavers, people with special educational needs and disabilities, people with long-term health conditions or disabilities, ethnic minority groups with no/low level qualifications, refugees, asylum seekers and prison leavers.

Covering communities across the country, the programme may teach important skills to support a move into the health and care sector, alongside support with job applications and preparing for interviews. Participants will also have the opportunity to undertake a work placement in a local health and care employer.

Many will then move onto important roles, such as health support workers, facilities management, administrative positions, nursing support roles and pharmacy support roles, kickstarting an exciting, long-term career within health and care.

Through our Plan for Change, this government is committed to raising living standards, driving growth and productivity, and tackling inequalities.