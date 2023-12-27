NHS App reaches record users on fifth anniversary

The NHS App has twice as many users as Netflix’s 16.7 million subscribers with three quarters of adults in England now signed up, new figures show today.

As the app marks its fifth birthday, new data shows it has 33.6 million registered users, with monthly traffic to the app rising by more than half in the past year.

The total number of monthly logins has increased by 54% over 12 months, from 16.8 million in November 2022 to 25.8 million in November 2023 – the equivalent of 10 logins a second.

Today’s statistics also show that pensioners are the most active users of the NHS App. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of the 3.6 million registered users aged over 66 have accessed the app within the past three months, including more than 256,400 in their 80s and almost 17,100 aged 90 and over.

Whether viewing their GP health record, ordering repeat prescriptions, or nominating their preferred pharmacy – the NHS App hosts a range of features that enable patients to access key services from the comfort of their homes.

Each prescription ordered electronically saves GP practices three minutes of time and a patient 18 minutes, making it more convenient for people and freeing up frontline staff to do other important duties.

NHS chiefs have praised the huge progress made on the NHS app over the last five years which is becoming the ‘front door’ to a range of NHS services, including:

The number of appointments viewed or managed through the app has more than doubled in the last year, from 1.95 million in November 2022 to 4.1 million in November 2023.

There were 10.7 million views of patient records in the app last month, compared to 5.8 million in November 2022.

The number of repeat prescriptions has risen by almost half (48%) from 2.2 million in November 2022 to 3.2 million in November 2023.

Over the last five years, a total of 66.1 million repeat prescription have been ordered through the app, saving valuable time for patients and clinicians.

There has been a 6% increase in the number of over 50s signing up for the NHS App in the last three months, following the introduction of new services including vaccine bookings.

New and innovative features continue to be rolled out to help patients access convenient and high-quality care when and where they need it.

Patients in many parts of the country are now able to view and manage their hospital appointments on the app, and many GP practices are now sending notifications to patients with appointment reminders and other messages relating to their care.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive said: “Whether it’s for shopping, dating or banking, apps are transforming every aspect of people’s lives, and the NHS is no different.

“The NHS App started small five years ago but, with a significant amount of hard work behind the scenes, it is now helping millions of patients across the country – whether it’s booking an appointment, sorting a prescription, or checking your records.

“Just a few years ago, people had to go into a GP for a paper prescription but now via the NHS app it can be done at the touch of a button – which is a truly transformational change and so much more convenient for patients.

“The NHS is already world leading in population coverage of the app but I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t already downloaded the NHS App to give it a go and see how easy it is to manage their healthcare from the palm of their hand.”

Victoria Atkins, Health and Social Care Secretary said: “I want to make our health and social care system faster, simpler and fairer. Technology is playing a big part in that, and it is already transforming the way we access the NHS. I am proud the app has now been downloaded by three in four adults across the country – testament to just how vital it is – and that this target has been hit early.

“Millions of people are getting quicker access to care and treatment through the app. I want even more patients to be able to benefit from this kind of innovation and from new features as they are introduced – I urge anyone who hasn’t yet downloaded the app to do so.”

Patients across England are being reminded of the benefits of using the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions, particularly ahead of the upcoming New Year’s Day bank holiday.

NHS advice over the Christmas and new year holiday period remains the same – use NHS 111 online for any health needs in the first instance and 999 in life threatening emergencies.