NHS England
|Printable version
NHS App’s family access feature “as simple as switching Netflix profiles”
A new family feature being piloted in the NHS App is making it easier for parents and carers to manage their loved ones’ health as simply as switching profiles on Netflix.
Hailed as a “gamechanger”, the service being developed by NHS England means people can apply to add another profile to their NHS App online instead of having to do it in person – saving them time and cutting admin for GP practice staff.
Once patients have signed up through the app, they can easily switch between their own and their relative’s profile – with the potential for parents to then be able to book GP appointments for their children, or carers to order repeat prescriptions for an elderly relative.
Almost 12,000 people have already applied through pilots in 68 GP practices, with plans to roll the service out more widely from next year.
Dr Vin Diwakar, Clinical Transformation Director at NHS England, said:
“The family access feature in the NHS App makes it much easier for parents and carers to support the health of their loved ones – and it’s as simple as switching Netflix profiles.
“It’s also hugely beneficial for GP practices, reducing the time staff spend on admin and freeing up resources, as well as improving efficiency and coordination of care.
“This is a great example of how we’re transforming healthcare by harnessing digital technology as part of the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan, as well as tackling digital exclusion.”
The NHS App provides a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services, such as repeat prescription ordering, viewing medical records and making GP appointments.
A parent or carer can manage their own health using the app but they previously had to go into their GP practice to set up additional access for a relative – with paperwork usually taking at least half an hour.
Now NHS England has developed the new way of applying via the NHS App so that, in pilot areas, parents or carers who are registered at the same GP practice as their loved ones can apply by providing their details. These then go through verification checks through national NHS systems and via the GP practice before access is granted.
Once set up, parents or carers can easily switch profiles on the NHS App, enabling them to order repeat prescriptions, access medical information like care plans and manage appointments on behalf of someone else where this has been enabled by the GP practice.
The service, which has so far been most often used by parents for their children, also improves access to the NHS App for people who may not have the correct device, data coverage or digital skills, or face language barriers.
One of the GP practices piloting the scheme said the service brings huge benefits for patients and staff.
Will Palmer, Digital Community Connector at Frome Medical Practice in Somerset, said:
“Patients are so relieved that they can easily get set up to order repeat prescriptions or see test results for their loved ones in the NHS App. For our practice, it reduces the admin burden and improves efficiency, care coordination and communication, as well as empowering carers – it’s a gamechanger.”
Patient Jessica Land, a mum of two from Somerset, added:
“It’s brilliant! It’s so simple and means I don’t have to go into the doctors anymore.”
Latest data shows the NHS App now has 38.5 million registered users, with an average of 56.5 million logins each month for people to manage their healthcare.
A total of 61.5 million repeat prescriptions have been ordered via the NHS App in the last 12 months – a 46% increase on the previous year (42.2 million). There were also 87.4 million views of patient test results during the same period.
Anyone who wants to apply to manage health services for others on the NHS App can still do so by going into their GP practice if they prefer, or if the online service is not yet available in their area.
More information is available on the nhs.uk website: Manage health services for others – NHS App help and support – NHS
Details of the service are here: National proxy service – NHS England Digital
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/09/nhs-apps-family-access-feature-as-simple-as-switching-netflix-profiles/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS to invest in pioneering tech to drive down waiting lists26/09/2025 15:12:00
NHS will move from ‘cheapest-first’ to ‘patient-first’ approach to purchasing cutting-edge medical technology.
NHS makes it easier than ever to protect toddlers against flu24/09/2025 14:20:00
Parents will be able to get their two and three year olds vaccinated against flu at local pharmacies for the first time ever this autumn.
Patients treated more quickly as NHS productivity rises over year24/09/2025 10:14:10
NHS productivity increases by 2.7% over the past year, new data shows meaning patients are being seen and treated more quickly due to investment and reforms.
Jessica Brady's legacy inspires new life-saving GP safety rule23/09/2025 14:17:00
Patients with a potentially deadly illness will be diagnosed sooner thanks to a new life saving patient safety initiative called Jess' Rule.
‘Stress tests’ and pre winter check-ins as NHS ramps up winter prep17/09/2025 09:15:00
The NHS is running ‘stress test’ exercises and providing targeted care for vulnerable patients, as it strengthens its plans to winter-proof the health service.
Support for adults facing staggering waits for gender services16/09/2025 14:17:00
Adults waiting for gender services will receive clinical and emotional support from a new wellbeing pilot.
Student nursing numbers rise for first time since pandemic surge15/09/2025 14:15:00
The number of students taking up nursing degrees in England has risen for the first time since the post-pandemic surge in 2021.
Record number of cancer checks and treatments despite strikes11/09/2025 17:10:00
NHS staff delivered a record number of cancer checks and treatments in July, despite 5 days of industrial action.