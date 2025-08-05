NHS begins rollout of world-first gonorrhoea vaccine programme

NHS and local authorities begin rollout of world-first gonorrhoea vaccination programme across the country.

Vaccination against gonorrhoea now available in sexual health clinics in England for those at greatest risk of infection

Vaccine will protect thousands of people and save the NHS over £7.9 million over next decade

Rollout is part of shift from sickness to prevention under government’s Plan for Change

People at highest risk of infection with gonorrhoea will now be better protected from the disease, as the NHS and local authorities begin the rollout of a world-first vaccination programme in England.

From Monday 4th August, sexual health clinics will be able to offer a free vaccine to patients at highest risk of the sexually transmitted infection (STI), including gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners and a bacterial STI in the previous 12 months.

The 4CMenB vaccine will help shield those most at risk of gonorrhoea — potentially averting up to 100,000 cases of the disease, while easing pressure on vital NHS services.

It will play a key role in the government’s shift from sickness to prevention as it makes the NHS fit for the future as part of its Plan for Change.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton yesterday said:

Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels. This government’s world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackling head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners.

The groundbreaking vaccination programme comes at a critical time, with diagnoses of gonorrhoea reaching their highest levels since records began. In 2023, a record 85,000 cases of the disease were reported in England — three times higher than in 2012.

This vaccine will protect thousands of people and save the NHS more than £7.9 million over the next decade. It will also help combat increasing levels of antibiotic-resistant strains of the disease.

The rollout is part of this government’s commitment to keep people healthier via an array of prevention and community health initiatives. This includes the Department of Health and Social Care’s National HIV Prevention Programme delivered by the Terrence Higgins Trust, which has worked with local activation partners to deliver National HIV Testing Week and the summer campaign for the past 4 years.

The Department’s National HIV Prevention Programme, funded at £1.5m a year and delivered by the Terrence Higgins Trust, has worked with several local activation partners to deliver National HIV Testing Week and the summer campaign for the past 4 years.

More widely, as part of the 10 Year Health Plan, we are helping reduce demand for hospital services by increasing uptake of other vaccines, including the world-leading respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, which protects infants and older adults against this potentially deadly disease.

Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Sema Mandal yesterday said:

This roll out is hugely welcome as we’re currently seeing very concerning numbers of gonorrhoea, including even more worryingly antibiotic resistant gonorrhoea. The vaccine will give much needed protection to those that need it most - making the UK a world leader in the fight against gonorrhoea. And it’s excellent to see that at the same time other important vaccines will continue to be offered in sexual health services to those eligible, protecting against mpox, hepatitis A and B, and HPV. Sexually transmitted infections aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and your sexual partners, so if offered I strongly urge you to get these jabs, you’ll be protecting yourself as well as others. Don’t put it off and regret it later.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS national director for primary care and community services, yesterday said:

The roll out of the NHS’ world-first routine vaccination for gonorrhoea from this month is a real step-forward for sexual health and I know health service staff, alongside local authority colleagues, have been working hard to hit the ground running. This vaccine is already used to protect against Men B and is proven to be effective against gonorrhoea, preventing the spread of infection and reducing the rising rates of antibiotic-resistant strains. That is why it is so important that everyone eligible takes up the offer through sexual health services alongside existing jabs for mpox, Hep A & B, and HPV, helping ensure we keep each other safe.

Notes to Editors:

The vaccine that can now be offered to high-risk individuals at local sexual health clinics is the existing vaccine for meningococcal disease (4CMenB) that also helps protect against gonorrhoea.

Eligible patients attending clinics for the gonorrhoea vaccine will also be offered mpox, hepatitis A and B and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, providing comprehensive protection against an array of diseases.

The 4CMenB vaccine is expected to be available in sexual health clinics in every region in England by September 4th 2025

Patients can find their local sexual health clinic via the following website: Find a sexual health clinic - NHS

Further information about the symptoms and treatment of gonorrhoea is available on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/gonorrhoea/)

Throughout National HIV Testing Week, local activation partners helped make HIV testing easier to access by enhancing community outreach and providing testing opportunities in barber shops, hair salons and other key community settings. This has been particularly successful to increase testing among black African communities and people who are less likely to engage with local sexual health services.

