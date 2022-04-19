Welsh Government
|Printable version
NHS Bursary extended in Wales
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2023-24 academic year.
Student nurses, midwives and allied healthcare professionals who commit to working in Wales for up to two years after qualifying are eligible for the bursary, which provides non-repayable support covering tuition fees and living costs.
Today’s announcement provides certainty about the bursary arrangements until 2024 to help students and course providers plan for the future.
The Welsh Government intends to consult on the best way of continuing to support people studying healthcare programmes in Wales to ensure Wales continues to attract and retain the brightest and the best.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
We are committed to investing in the training of our nurses, midwives and other highly-skilled professionals working in our NHS.
This further extension of the NHS bursary demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the future sustainability of the NHS workforce. We are proud to continue the bursary that has helped so many people qualify and work in the NHS, caring for people in Wales.
We continue to work hard to attract more healthcare professionals to Wales through our Train, Work, Live campaign.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said:
The extension of the bursary will help attract and keep skilled healthcare professionals in Wales after studying here. The bursary complements our improved student finance package, which is the most generous in the UK.
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Sue Tranka added:
I am delighted we are once again extending the NHS bursary. A priority for me is to attract, recruit and retain a motivated, skilled workforce and the bursary reinforces this.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/nhs-bursary-extended-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Deputy Minister urges eligible families to claim Healthy Start payment19/04/2022 11:10:00
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle MS, is encouraging eligible families to sign up for Healthy Start to get healthy food and vitamins for free.
“Everything we do helps protect us and the people around us” – First Minister Mark Drakeford14/04/2022 12:10:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken about the importance of continuing to take simple steps to protect our public health to manage the spread of coronavirus.
Nearly £8m in funding to extend employment support services13/04/2022 12:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing nearly £8m to continue three employment services that help people recovering from physical, mental ill-health and substance misuse into and to remain in work, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, has announced today.
Wales' expanded flu programme extended by another year13/04/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan yesterday confirmed Wales' flu vaccination programme will once again be extended to include those aged 50 and over and secondary school children in academic years 7-11 (11-16 years old).
Global opportunity to get people hooked on Welsh seafood13/04/2022 09:05:00
Welsh seafood will be on display in Spain later this month at the world’s largest trade event for the sector – Seafood Expo Global.
Suspected suicide information to be collected to prevent future tragedies12/04/2022 14:05:00
A new national monitoring system is being set up to collect information on suspected suicides as part of a wider approach to prevent future tragedies, the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has announced.
North East Wales farms are a great example of what can be achieved12/04/2022 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited two farms in North East Wales to see how they are benefiting from Farming Connect which includes support to create a business to introduce farming to school children.
A Second Chance Nation: Where it's never too late to learn12/04/2022 09:05:00
Speech given yesterday by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.