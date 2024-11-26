NHS calls on public to use NHS 111 this winter

The NHS’s top A&E doctor is urging the public to use 111 services this winter, as the health service launches its annual campaign with adverts across online video, radio, podcasts and social media.

The campaign comes as the NHS ramps up its plans to deliver the safest possible care this winter, including the delivery of millions of winter vaccines, smarter use of data, and more care in the community including virtual wards and urgent community response teams.

Professor Julian Redhead reiterated long standing NHS advice for people to use 999 or A&E services for life threatening emergencies and serious injuries, and to otherwise ‘get to the help they need’ by calling 111 and using 111 online or via the NHS App.

It is estimated that up to two-fifths of A&E attendances are avoidable or could be better treated elsewhere.

While nearly one in six (16.3% or 124,038) 999 calls last month were completed with clinical advice over the phone, up by more than 150% since before the pandemic (6.3% in October 2019) as the NHS recruited more senior clinicians to call centres.

NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way for people to get urgent help for a wide range of health problems from the comfort of their own home, avoiding an unnecessary A&E trip or 999 call.

It can assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist. If needed it can arrange a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic or provide self-treatment advice over the phone.

The 111 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

While people should always call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured or their life is at risk, NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way to get urgent help in other situations.

Pressure has risen across other parts of the NHS with the health service going into winter busier than ever before, after a record few months of A&E and ambulance demand.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care, yesterday said:

“As we approach the busiest time of year for A&Es, we want to make sure that all patients are getting the safest possible care which is why we are launching our campaign encouraging everyone to ‘get to the help they need’ by using NHS 111 online or telephone services this winter. “We know that up to two-fifths of A&E attendances could be better treated elsewhere, as well as one in six calls to 999 just needing advice over the phone, so I really want to encourage everyone to use our free, around the clock 111 service that can give millions of people this winter fast, safe and easy access to the advice or treatment they need. “Our plans for winter include easier access to urgent treatment centres and community care, and so whether 111 gives you over the phone clinical advice, directs you to a pharmacist, GP team or community provider, or arranges a call with a nurse or paramedic, by using it you can help us ensure everyone is getting the care they need. “And as ever, it is vital that the public use 999 and A&E in life threatening situations.”

Health Minister Karin Smyth yesterday said:

“We’ve protected A&Es from strikes this winter and are supporting the NHS to cope with winter pressures – but with a busy season ahead, it’s important people only attend A&E for emergency care. “With 85% of calls answered in under a minute, NHS 111 provides rapid access to expert advice on a range of health concerns. “By using NHS 111 first, people will be quickly directed to the most appropriate care, whether that’s an urgent treatment centre, pharmacy, or emergency services. “Through our Ten Year Health Plan we will deliver the fundamental reforms to make the NHS fit for the future, all year round.”

Earlier this year the NHS started offering crisis mental health support through NHS 111, with people of all ages able to select a mental health option when calling to speak to a trained mental health professional.

The change is aimed at improving mental health provision and providing patients with the care they need in a timely manner.

People who need help in another language can call 111 and ask for an interpreter, British Sign Language (BSL) users can contact 111 using the NHS 111 BSL interpreter service by visiting 111.nhs.uk, and text relay users can call 18001 111.

For more information go to www.nhs.uk/111.