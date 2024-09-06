NHS England
|Printable version
NHS chief signs pledge to support armed forces and veterans
The chief executive of the NHS has signed a public pledge to people in the armed forces and their families to ensure they get the support they need from local health services.
Amanda Pritchard signed the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of NHS England at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea yesterday (Thursday 5 September 2024).
The Covenant is a commitment from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly and not disadvantaged in their day-to-day lives as a result of their military service. It is supported by a wide range of organisations including the UK Government and Devolved Administrations, local government, businesses of all sizes, schools, charities and the NHS.
Among the specialised services currently provided by the NHS, the Op COURAGE veterans mental health and wellbeing service has seen over 8,500 referrals since April 2023.
Op RESTORE, which focuses on veterans’ physical health and wellbeing has seen more than 1,000 referrals since the service began as the Veterans Trauma Network in 2016.
While Op NOVA, which supports veterans in the justice system, has seen over 1,200 referrals accepted to its pre and post custody service.
Every NHS trust in England has also signed the Armed Forces Covenant, stating their commitment to providing those in the Armed Forces community with access to care, tailoring services where needed.
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said: “It’s my privilege to make this public pledge of support to the armed forces community and I hope this reinforces that their contribution and sacrifices are valued by the NHS.
“I’ve seen first-hand when meeting former service personnel, and their families, that they have unique circumstances and needs, which are best supported by expertise, understanding and personalised care. Thankfully I’ve also seen brilliant examples of the NHS working hand in glove with local charities and voluntary groups already serving this community to provide that support.
“Signing the covenant affirms the NHS’s commitment to the people who serve, veterans and their families that we will strive to ensure they get what they need from the health service, but also to be an active partner locally and nationally in tackling the wider challenges they face.”
Professor Tim Briggs, National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery said: “We recognise the enormous value serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and military families bring to the NHS and to our country.
“We are committed to ensuring that our armed forces community, which includes both patients and NHS staff, can continue to access the right care when they need it, in line with the duties and principles set out in the covenant.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/09/nhs-chief-signs-pledge-to-support-armed-forces-and-veterans/
Latest News from
NHS England
National Shortlist of Exceptional NHS Staff Announced06/09/2024 12:15:00
The NHS yesterday announced its 2024 NHS Parliamentary Awards shortlist.
First ever drug approved for NHS patients with life-threatening genetic, tumour-causing disease05/09/2024 16:20:00
NHS patients in England with a rare genetic disease that causes tumours in major organs, including the brain and spine, can now benefit from the first-ever therapy which could shrink their tumours to help them avoid high-risk surgery.
NDG and NHS England issue joint statement about NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit04/09/2024 09:15:00
The statement explains why NHS England is adopting the Cyber Assessment Framework and moving away from the NDG 10 data security standards as the assessment mechanism for the NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit.
Landmark moment as NHS kicks off first ever RSV jab rollout03/09/2024 14:15:00
The NHS has started vaccinating people against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), for the first time in its history.
Blood pressure checks at the dentist and optician to catch those at risk of heart attacks and strokes02/09/2024 11:15:00
The NHS is trialling blood pressure checks at dentist and optometry appointments to help find people at hidden risks of stroke or heart attacks.
Over 130,000 people to benefit from life-saving health checks30/08/2024 12:12:00
More than 130,000 people across the country will be better protected from diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.
Mirrors in leisure centres across the country to reflect important NHS reminder30/08/2024 11:15:00
NHS messages prompting gym-goers to look out for potential signs of cancer will appear in the changing rooms of hundreds of Better leisure centres this summer.
NHS 111 offering crisis mental health support for the first time28/08/2024 09:15:00
Millions of patients experiencing a mental health crisis can now benefit from support through 111, the NHS yesterday announced.