NHS Conderation - Approval of first new IT system for GPs great news for the primary care sector
This will not only improve care for patients but reduce workload for GPs and their staff.
Responding to NHS England’s announcement that a new IT system for GPs has been approved, Ruth Rankine, primary care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The approval of a new IT system for GPs is great news for the primary care sector and reflects the issues we have been advocating for on behalf of our primary care members, who have been left frustrated by the limited choice and functionality of current systems.
"This is a significant and encouraging step towards delivering on the ambitions of primary care leaders to work in a more integrated and collaborative way across neighbourhood teams. The deployment of cloud-based, innovative technology – capable of operating across devices and care settings – reflects the reality of modern general practice and the ambition of our members. This will not only improve care for patients but reduce workload for GPs and their staff.
“Primary care leaders are ready to play their part in achieving the government’s three ambitions – creating a digital health service, moving more care out of hospital and closer to people’s homes, and providing more preventative care. The introduction of innovative new technologies is going to be vital to underpinning these ambitions, including creating truly neighbourhood health services.
“We look forward to seeing more details on how these shifts will be achieved in the upcoming ten-year plan.”
