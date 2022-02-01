WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - 11th hour policy change on mandatory vaccination will cause frustration
Matthew Taylor and Chris Hopson comment on the government's approach to mandatory vaccination.
In a joint statement on the Government‘s change of approach to mandatory vaccination, the chief executives of NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, Matthew Taylor and Chris Hopson, said:
“We have always been clear that encouraging as many NHS staff as possible to get vaccinated was the right approach for staff, their colleagues and, most importantly, for patients. The evidence is clear that vaccines are highly effective against infection, transmission, hospitalisation and mortality.
“The majority of our trust, primary care and ICS leader members supported the introduction of the mandate, but they would have preferred longer to have implemented the policy, particularly given the intensity of winter and the recent Omicron surge. They were also mindful and transparent about the risk of losing key staff who might remain hesitant about vaccination should Government opt to take this route.
“It has always been a Government decision on whether to mandate the vaccine for NHS staff and, if so, when to set the deadline. The Government set a deadline for 1 April, which meant staff needed to have had their first jab by 3 February.
“Our members have been working flat out to encourage hesitant staff to come forward for vaccination. They have made significant progress in recent weeks, but we are facing a situation where 60,000 or more NHS staff may need to be re-deployed or dismissed, raising safety risks for certain services in some parts of the country and with a disproportionate impact on staff and communities from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.
“The Government has now decided to reverse the policy and no longer mandate Covid vaccination as a condition of employment in the NHS. This has followed increasing speculation of a change in policy in recent days. Despite this speculation, NHS leaders and their teams have continued to do all they can to encourage hesitant staff to get the vaccine. We still believe that it is the right thing for as many NHS staff as possible to become vaccinated and our members will continue to encourage individuals to do so, regardless of the change in Government policy on mandation.
“NHS leaders are frustrated to have such a significant change in policy at the 11th hour given all the hard and complex work that has gone into meeting the deadline set by the government. They recognise the reasons the Government has given for the changes – the risk to services and the different risk from omicron compared to previous variants. But there will be concern at what this means for wider messaging about the importance of vaccination for the population as a whole. We must also be mindful of the frustration this late change will have caused for some staff and the government must ensure clear guidance is quickly made available to support managers to implement this change in approach.
“Finally, we are also conscious of the impact this will have on our colleagues working in social care. A large number of staff left their roles when mandatory vaccination became law in the social care sector last autumn. This U-turn will therefore cause similar frustration in social care given the disruption to service delivery that resulted from loss of staff last November.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wales TUC launches investigation into sexual harassment at work01/02/2022 16:05:00
Unions in Wales are launching an investigation into the sexual harassment that workers face at work.
SEPA continues to count cost of cyber-attack01/02/2022 12:40:00
The full financial impact of a cyber-attack on Scotland's environmental agency is still not clear, and the incident remains a warning to other public sector bodies.
New funding to support sustainable future of space01/02/2022 11:05:00
Government announces new funding for space sustainability projects.
“Is there anything I can do to save money on my energy bills?” Citizens Advice and Energy Saving Trust offer tips amid the cost of living crisis01/02/2022 10:40:00
Ahead of the expected rise in the energy price cap, Citizens Advice and Energy Saving Trust have teamed up to explain why bills are increasing, what steps people can take to save money and what support is available to anyone who is struggling. While these steps won’t be enough to cover the widely anticipated steep rise in bills that many people will face, they could make a small difference.
NHS Confederation responds to reports on GP nationalisation speculation01/02/2022 09:40:00
Matthew Taylor responds to media reports that Secretary of State is considering putting primary care under the management of hospitals.
Private sector growth slows in three months to January - CBI Growth Indicator31/01/2022 12:15:00
Private sector growth eased for the second consecutive survey in the three months to January (balance of +12% from +21% in three months to December).
CBI comments on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act31/01/2022 09:05:00
CBI recently (27 January 2022) commented on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act.
Retail sales fall below seasonal norms in January - CBI28/01/2022 13:33:00
Retail sales were viewed as poor for the time of year in January, for the first time since September, according to the CBI’s latest Distributive Trades Survey – and sales are expected to remain below seasonal norms next month.
New leadership team named for South East and Thames Valley CBI28/01/2022 12:15:00
The CBI has appointed a new team to lead its South East and Thames Valley operation and support member businesses as they look to rebuild beyond COVID.
“Serious risk” of EU-UK deal breach if review into EU retained law is pursued – TUC, IPPR and international legal expert warn28/01/2022 10:33:00
If the government’s review into EU retained law is pursued and hard-won workers’ rights are ripped up, there is a “serious risk” the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) would be breached, the TUC, IPPR and legal expert Federico Ortino yesterday (Thursday) warned.