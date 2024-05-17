NHS Confederation - 2024/25 Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme launched

Delivered through a year-long series of events, it includes a virtual session for board members on the strategic business case for EDI, four face-to-face interactive modules and specialist virtual masterclasses. It also includes drop-in networking sessions for EDI leads and staff network chairs.

The programme provides access to leading industry experts, good practice, guidance, resources and networking opportunities. It is designed around and reflects the ambitions and requirements of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and EDI Improvement Plan.

A partner from the 2023/24 programme, Hamid Motraghi, director of health equity and inclusion, North East & North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: