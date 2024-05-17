WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - 2024/25 Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme launched
Applications are now open for our Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme, commencing in September 2024.
The NHS Employers programme offers a comprehensive organisational development programme which helps organisations advance equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the workplace.
Delivered through a year-long series of events, it includes a virtual session for board members on the strategic business case for EDI, four face-to-face interactive modules and specialist virtual masterclasses. It also includes drop-in networking sessions for EDI leads and staff network chairs.
The programme provides access to leading industry experts, good practice, guidance, resources and networking opportunities. It is designed around and reflects the ambitions and requirements of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and EDI Improvement Plan.
A partner from the 2023/24 programme, Hamid Motraghi, director of health equity and inclusion, North East & North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said:
It's a really great opportunity to come together with colleagues from right across the health and social care system, to understand how we might share and collaborate and learn from that system working, so we can deliver the best outcomes for our patients and also our staff.
Pauline Garnett, another 2023/24 partner and head of inclusion and wellbeing at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said:
The invigorating speakers provided engaging and thought-provoking discussions that enriched my perspective. I wholeheartedly recommend the programme.
Organisations have until Friday 28 June 2023 to apply for a place. To find out more about this programme, visit Diversity in Health and Care Partners Programme, watch our videos and download our brochure.
