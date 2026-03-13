WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation and NHS Providers respond to findings of 2025 NHS Staff Survey
Rory Deighton responds to the findings of the 2025 NHS Staff Survey
Responding to the findings of the 2025 NHS Staff Survey, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director speaking on behalf of NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, said:
“NHS staff work tirelessly to care for patients and have a right to feel supported, valued, and respected at work. It is completely unacceptable that so many colleagues have been physically attacked and subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour in the line of duty.
“There are some small improvements in this year’s staff survey results, for example in compassionate leadership and support from line managers, but most indicators are broadly similar to last year.
“It’s very worrying to see the continuing differences in reported harassment, abuse and discrimination, with significantly higher levels for ethnic minority staff.
“The diversity of the NHS’ workforce is one of its great strengths – but clearly there is still a long way to go for the health service in its vital work to tackle racism.
“The falling figures for staff recommending the NHS as a place to work and to be cared for are also a real concern, as is the drop in confidence in reporting concerns.
“NHS leaders are committed to ensuring all staff have a good experience at work. These findings underline the scale and importance of that task.
“The forthcoming 10 Year Workforce Plan is a great opportunity to ensure effective workforce planning, training, and development.
“At a time of such wide sweeping changes across the NHS, clear national direction for its staff is vital.”
