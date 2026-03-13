NHS Confederation and NHS Providers respond to latest NHS performance stats

Rory Deighton says NHS leaders have gone above and beyond, but there is still much to do

Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director speaking on behalf of the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, said:

“NHS leaders and their teams have pulled out all the stops to drive down waiting lists to ensure even more patients are being seen and treated. Seeing this echoed in the numbers is a very welcome sign of the progress and improvements they’ve made.

“Despite an arduous winter with record breaking A&E demand, NHS leaders and their teams have gone above and beyond to ensure the health service will hit the government’s key pledge that 65 per cent of patients will not wait more than 18 weeks from referral to treatment by the end of the month

“However, health leaders know well there is still much to do to make further inroads to maintain performance, and as the target increases to 92 per cent three years from now.

“Simply carrying on as before won’t be enough to drive down waiting lists, nor is it sustainable and affordable in the long term. The real challenge is how the NHS can deliver patient care so that more people are seen and treated locally before they become acutely ill, while facing record demand for services and ever-tighter finances."