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NHS Confederation and NHS Providers respond to the Module 3 report of the UK COVID-19 inquiry
Dr Layla McCay responds to the Module 3 report of the UK COVID-19 inquiry on behalf of the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers.
Responding to the Module 3 report of the UK COVID-19 inquiry, the director of policy at the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers Dr Layla McCay, said:
"As our members have long stated, the UK COVID-19 Inquiry report has confirmed that the NHS entered the pandemic overstretched, ill-prepared, and at points came close to collapse.
"The report notes that the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff meant the system ‘coped but only just’, despite unprecedented pressures and harrowing frontline conditions.
"The profound impact on staff, patients and families must not be overlooked, including people who experienced severe distress due to visiting restrictions and delays to their treatment.
"While the NHS is making progress in reducing the backlog and applying lessons from the pandemic, we urge the government to act swiftly on the Inquiry’s recommendations, especially as many of the challenges facing the NHS in 2019 still persist today, and some are even more severe.
“It is vital that these lessons translate into meaningful action, strengthened preparedness, and a more resilient health and care system for the future."
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