WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation announces launch of new communications agency
Creative agency to provide bespoke communications services to NHS, public sector and voluntary sector organisations across the UK.
The NHS Confederation has today announced the launch of HealthCommsPlus – a new communications agency providing a creative, professional and cost-effective service for NHS, public sector and voluntary sector organisations across the UK.
The NHS Confederation is the largest membership body in the NHS and represents all parts of the system across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The organisation already provides a range of support for communications and engagement leads in the NHS, including hosting a communications network, delivering advocacy support on key issues affecting the profession, and providing practical support in areas such as AI and how to improve diversity among the communications workforce.
That support will continue but due to growing demand from member and stakeholder organisations, the Confederation is taking this a step further by providing more bespoke communications services, with a particular focus on:
- Strategy development, planning and evaluation (including conducting communications audits)
- Campaign strategy development and delivery
- Capability and capacity building (training, skills audits, facilitation)
- Creative services (editorial and production, design, video and audio)
- Public affairs
- Media relations
- Crisis communications and issues management
- Marketing
- Inclusive communications
- AI adoption
- Event management.
HealthCommsPlus will support communications and engagement teams working in the NHS and other health and care organisations across the UK; national bodies and stakeholder organisations; and wider public and voluntary sector organisations.
The agency was today launched at NHS ConfedExpo, the flagship conference for health and care leaders organised by the NHS Confederation and NHS England.
Commenting on the launch, Daniel Reynolds, director of communications at the NHS Confederation who is leading HealthCommsPlus, said:
“We have built up significant expertise in communications and have started to provide more bespoke support to our members and partners in recent months. We have been exploring whether there is appetite for us to offer communications services to our members and partners as part of an in-house agency offer, and we’ve been encouraged by the levels of interest. So, we are delighted to be launching HealthCommsPlus today.
“We are deeply committed to the NHS communications and engagement profession and will work side by side with our members and partners to build capacity and capability within teams across the NHS to ensure long-term success.
“We have a shared commitment to improving health and care outcomes and will combine our sector knowledge and expertise to deliver strategic and operational communications support where it’s most needed. This activity is aligned to the core purpose of the Confederation, with all income being reinvested in the support we provide to NHS organisations and wider health and care systems.”
HealthCommsPlus is headed up by Daniel Reynolds, with a management team made up of Paul Cooney, Sarah Miller, Joy Okunnu, Ros Munro and John O’Brien. We will also be supported by a number of associates who will lead delivery for specific services, including Victoria Parker and Carrie-Ann Wade who are highly experienced directors of communications in the NHS.
Please see our website and brochure for more details: www.nhsconfed.org/healthcommsplus
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - Spending Review 2025 a downpayment on hardwiring growth mission into government12/06/2025 14:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI commented on the Spending Review published yesterday and presented by the Chancellor to the House of Commons
CIPD - Greater ambition from government needed to power progress and performance in UK workplaces12/06/2025 13:25:00
Tackling challenges around skills, productivity and the health of the workforce requires more joined-up thinking and investment from the government, says the CIPD in response to the Spending Review
NHS Confederation - Lord Victor Adebowale opens NHS ConfedExpo 202512/06/2025 12:25:00
Lord Victor Adebowale's opening address to delegates at this year's NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester.
NHS Confederation - NHS funding boost welcome but capital shortfall remains12/06/2025 11:25:00
The funding boost is welcome given the precarious state of public finances.
LGA statement on Spending Review12/06/2025 09:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the Spending Review
CIPD reveals its inaugural HR30 list, celebrating the senior HR professionals having an outstanding impact in their organisations11/06/2025 14:25:00
Announced on the first day of the CIPD’s Festival of Work, HR30 showcases the people leaders who have driven transformational change
CIPD - One in three Scots likely to quit their job as work takes its toll on mental health11/06/2025 13:25:00
CIPD launches Working Lives Scotland 2025 report
NHS Confederation - Millions could benefit from NHS robotics drive - but capital investment is key11/06/2025 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England’s announcement that more patients will benefit from robotic surgery over the next decade.
NHS Confederation - Prevention efforts welcomed, but long-term certainty needed11/06/2025 11:25:00
Director Darren Hughes calls for long-term certainty to make the biggest difference in prevention efforts.