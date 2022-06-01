WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Clear, long-term investment strategy needed to tackle planned care backlog
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Auditor General's report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales.
Responding to the Auditor General’s report on the Planned Care Backlog in Wales, Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said:
“This report makes clear the enormous scale of the challenge ahead and we welcome the Auditor General’s recommendations. NHS leaders are all too aware that these are not just statistics, but individual people’s lives and experiences.
“The NHS has been through and continues to go through the most challenging period in its history. The effects of the pandemic won’t go away overnight and, despite leaders and staff doing all they can to deliver services for the people of Wales, it will take many years to reach a healthier position.
“The Welsh NHS Confederation has long called for a clear and sustainable long term funding strategy for health and social care. One-off, ring-fenced injections of cash that are time-limited do not allow the NHS to make the necessary long-term investments in staff and capital required to meet the needs of the people of Wales. So many NHS estates are not fit for purpose, requiring redesign and new equipment, which has major implications on the physical capacity of the NHS and its ability to make inroads in planned care backlogs.
“Another key factor contributing to current pressures, alongside extremely high levels of demand, is the challenges facing social care. The sector is facing arguably more difficult workforce challenges than the NHS which is only being exacerbated by the tight labour market and the cost-of-living crisis. Without long term sustainable funding and impactful solutions in social care, the NHS will continue to experience problems discharging patients from hospital, hindering the NHS’ ability to address the planned care backlog.
“However, workforce is the number one limiting factor for NHS capacity. Without enough staff, the NHS is left with no option other than to think more creatively about how they deliver services. As the report points out, there is very limited private capacity to assist with tackling the planned care backlog.
“Recruiting and, as importantly, retaining exhausted staff, is a huge focus for NHS leaders. Improving wellbeing support for staff, upskilling and creating opportunities for more flexible working are all on the agenda, as are large scale recruitment strategies including international recruitment and widening access to careers in the NHS through programmes such as Kickstart.
“But these programmes and initiatives take time to have a tangible impact and we need to see things improve now to try to meet public expectation.”
Concerted action is needed by NHS Wales to tackle the waiting times backlog for planned care
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - One hundred days of war in Ukraine have left 2.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance01/06/2022 16:20:00
Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have wrought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF said today. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.
RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign01/06/2022 14:25:00
A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-2201/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofcom has announced an investigation into Royal Mail's quality of service performance in 2021-22.
RoSPA encouraged by Scotland's reduction in road casualties31/05/2022 16:25:00
Karen McDonnell, Head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland responded to the provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021
CBI - Response to UK government audit proposals31/05/2022 14:15:00
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director responds to the UK government audit proposals
NHS Wales - Concerted action is needed by NHS Wales to tackle the waiting times backlog for planned care31/05/2022 13:10:00
It could take NHS Wales up to seven years or more to return waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels
LGA response: Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’31/05/2022 12:10:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) report ‘Beds in the NHS’ which shows 13,000 more staffed beds are required across the UK.
LGA - More than 16,000 street parties approved ahead of Jubilee Weekend31/05/2022 09:10:00
Councils across the country are pulling out all the stops to help communities celebrate the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend with thousands of street party applications approved across England.
NHS Confederation - Covid improving but NHS pressure remains27/05/2022 15:25:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the Welsh Government announcement on the end of all legal Coronavirus regulations.