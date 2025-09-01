NHS Confederation comments on King’s Fund research on NHS use of independent sector in mental health

Rebecca Gray said new research highlights the scope of the independent sector in NHS funded mental health care.

Responding to new research from the King’s Fund on the NHS's reliance on the independent sector for mental health care, Rebecca Gray, NHS Confederation mental health director, said:

“This new research highlights the scope of the independent sector in NHS funded mental health care, who often support patients with the most complex mental health needs.

“With bed occupancy rates in NHS mental health trusts consistently over the safe limits recommended by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, independent sector provision can provide much-needed capacity in some areas.

“While our ambition should be to reduce the need to admit patients in the first place by continuing to improve community mental health services and prevent crisis and admission, some patients will still need inpatient care when they are very unwell. As such, all hospital provision – whether in the NHS or independent sector – must meet the highest possible standards of care and safety.

“With limited capital available, it is important that we continue to see active engagement between the NHS and independent providers in strategic discussions about appropriate and cost-effective use of high-quality independent sector capacity.”