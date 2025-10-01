WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation comments on news that online GP bookings are now mandatory
Many of our members are operating in this way already and have been positive about the impact – not only on patients, but on the workforce.
Responding to the government's announcement that GP practices in England are now required to keep online consultation tools open from 8am-6:30pm, Monday to Friday, Dr Duncan Gooch, GP and chair of the Primary Care Network at the NHS Confederation, said:
“We know that access to GP services has consistently topped the public’s priorities. The ‘8am GP scramble’ is one of the most frustrating issues for the public when trying to book an appointment, and for practices – resulting in a strain on primary care. Providing patients with a range of routes to access their practice – such as by telephone, online or walk-in – can help ensure fair access to advice and treatment.
“We also recognise that GPs may fear that this will lead to uncontrolled demand which impacts on patient safety. However, many of our members are operating in this way already and have been positive about the impact – not only on patients, but on the workforce too. Managing demand and providing better access has reduced stress on staff, conflict with patients and created a positive environment where job satisfaction is high.
“This is not to take away from the fact that we still need more investment into general practice and GPs to help stem the increasing turnover and provide patients with the service they need.
