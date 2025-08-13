NHS Confederation - Community-based social care funding welcomed, but long-term solution needed

The Welsh Government announced £30m funding for local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge.

Responding to the Welsh Government making £30 million in additional funding available to local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge processes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:

“We welcome the additional funding from the Welsh Government to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge processes.

“Social care is about much more than hospital discharge; care workers play a crucial role in supporting people to remain independent for longer and preventing hospital admissions in the first place.

"Local authorities and health boards must work together to invest the funding to strengthen community-based health and social care and support services to enable the best outcomes for people and communities.

“In our survey of NHS leaders from across Wales, the sustainability of the social care sector was the number one priority. So, although welcome, we need to find a long-term solution, including a move to parity between the NHS and social care. This means ensuring the workforce feel properly valued, paid and respected for their important work.

“Unless we move to a longer-term vision for health and social care, we will still be fighting the same battles in years to come.”