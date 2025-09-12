WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation condemns racist abuse, harassment and intimidation of NHS staff
These acts are not just unsettling; they are a stark reminder of the urgent need to reaffirm our commitment to equity, dignity and safety for all.
Responding to reports from NHS organisations highlighting a troubling increase in verbal abuse, harassment and vandalism aimed at staff from black and minority ethnic backgrounds, Joan Saddler OBE, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation said:
“These worrying reports have come directly from NHS leaders and are painting an extremely troubling picture of ethnic minority staff facing rising levels abuse and harassment at work. This is of course in the context of the increasing racial hostility currently being witnessed in our communities.
"These acts are not just unsettling; they are a stark reminder of the urgent need to reaffirm our collective commitment to equity, dignity and safety for all.
"Black and minority ethnic staff make up almost a quarter of the NHS workforce – any risk to the ability of these individuals to do their jobs well without fear or distraction should concern anyone wanting to access NHS care or with a stake in the effective running of our public services.
"Hard-working staff from the UK and across the world form the backbone of the NHS – treating patients day-in and day-out. The NHS can ill-afford for its staff to be mistreated at work; the cost of bullying, harassment, and discrimination was estimated at £2.8 billion in 2023 with cases disproportionately affecting staff from ethnic minorities.
"Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all NHS staff is essential to the running of a cost-effective health service and one that upholds its moral responsibility to all. Any abuse, harassment or vandalism should be met with a zero-tolerance approach, and we will continue to support our members to provide a safe working environment for all.”
