WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Continued rise in norovirus patients means NHS not out of the woods yet
The pressure on patient flow continues in another tough winter
- On average, last week there were 1,043 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with D&V/norovirus-like symptoms, up from 926 the previous week. On the same week last year, this figure was 798;
- There were 3,019 patients in hospital with flu on average each day last week, down from 3,833 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 2,226;
- On average, ambulances made 13,562 handovers a day last week, up from 13,234 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 13,810.
- Some 31.2% of ambulance handover delays took longer than 30 minutes last week, up from 29.4% the previous week;
- Some 13,426 beds on average each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, up from 13,710 the previous week
- On average 95.7% of adult G&A beds were occupied last week compared to 95.8% the week before.
Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care situation report published by NHS England, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“Despite the continued drop in flu levels, the rise of patients with norovirus – reaching a new seasonal peak of 1,043 last week – shows that the NHS is still under immense pressure.
“The cocktail of seasonal viruses sweeping the country a few weeks ago was causing real concerns, with health leaders and their teams facing mounting demand for care. So, it is a relief to see some of that pressure easing, even if the health service is not out of the woods yet.
“While there has also been a welcome drop in the number of patients medically fit enough to be discharged stuck in hospital beds, our members still report ongoing pressure on social care affecting the flow of patients through hospitals. And the increase in the number of ambulance handover delays that took longer than 30 minutes is worrying.
“Yet again it has been another tough winter, with NHS leaders and their staff working round the clock to provide care and keep patients safe. Rising numbers of patients taking up beds due to norovirus-like symptoms can have a huge impact on hospital capacity, with staff having to close wards or bays to stop the spread of infection or to be deep cleaned.
“The pressure on patient flow continues to be a core issue and we look forward to the government addressing this in its upcoming ten-year health plan and urgent and emergency care recovery plan. The need for investment in the social care sector ahead of next winter, as well as creating improved mechanisms to pool NHS funding with local government colleagues, is clear.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation31/01/2025 11:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's review of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) announcement, which proposes to cut Royal Mail's Second Class deliveries to alternate weekdays
Almost 11 million people faced Christmas letter delays, Citizens Advice reveals31/01/2025 10:05:00
An estimated 10.7 million people (22% of UK adults) were hit with letter delays over Christmas, Citizens Advice has revealed.
Chancellor is right to prioritise growth that delivers rising living standards30/01/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Chancellor’s announcement of plans for a third runway at Heathrow.
LGA - The Power of Local30/01/2025 10:25:00
At the LGA, we advocate for local solutions to national problems by working with councils to empower local government. As part of this work, we are championing the "Power of Local" approach to national policy, arguing that local government is essential to the delivery of national missions.
LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth30/01/2025 09:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the Chancellor's speech on growth
CBI responds to Chancellor's growth speech29/01/2025 16:20:00
CBI Rain Newton-Smith, CEO esponds to Chancellor's growth speech
Citizens Advice responds to to the passing of the Water (Special Measures) Bill29/01/2025 14:25:00
Bill, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to the passing of the Water (Special Measures)
NHS Confederation responds to new report into NHS financial sustainability29/01/2025 13:25:00
The report is right that implementing the government's three shifts will be absolutely vital to putting the NHS on a sustainable footing
NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 202529/01/2025 12:25:00
LGBT+ History Month celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness and combats prejudice with education.