NHS Confederation - Continued rise in norovirus patients means NHS not out of the woods yet

The pressure on patient flow continues in another tough winter

On average, last week there were 1,043 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with D&V/norovirus-like symptoms, up from 926 the previous week. On the same week last year, this figure was 798;

There were 3,019 patients in hospital with flu on average each day last week, down from 3,833 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 2,226;

On average, ambulances made 13,562 handovers a day last week, up from 13,234 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 13,810.

Some 31.2% of ambulance handover delays took longer than 30 minutes last week, up from 29.4% the previous week;

Some 13,426 beds on average each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, up from 13,710 the previous week

On average 95.7% of adult G&A beds were occupied last week compared to 95.8% the week before.

Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care situation report published by NHS England, Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“Despite the continued drop in flu levels, the rise of patients with norovirus – reaching a new seasonal peak of 1,043 last week – shows that the NHS is still under immense pressure.

“The cocktail of seasonal viruses sweeping the country a few weeks ago was causing real concerns, with health leaders and their teams facing mounting demand for care. So, it is a relief to see some of that pressure easing, even if the health service is not out of the woods yet.

“While there has also been a welcome drop in the number of patients medically fit enough to be discharged stuck in hospital beds, our members still report ongoing pressure on social care affecting the flow of patients through hospitals. And the increase in the number of ambulance handover delays that took longer than 30 minutes is worrying.

“Yet again it has been another tough winter, with NHS leaders and their staff working round the clock to provide care and keep patients safe. Rising numbers of patients taking up beds due to norovirus-like symptoms can have a huge impact on hospital capacity, with staff having to close wards or bays to stop the spread of infection or to be deep cleaned.