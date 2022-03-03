WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Covid: Protective measures must be eased gradually
The Welsh NHS Confederation issues a statement ahead of the Welsh Government’s three-week review of protective Covid measures in Wales.
Ahead of Friday’s three-week review of protective Covid measures in Wales, Nesta Lloyd-Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said:
“In light of the upcoming three-week review of Covid regulations in Wales, we urge the Welsh Government to continue taking a cautious, evidence-based approach to exiting the pandemic.
“There’s no doubt we need to learn to live with Covid, but we must also understand the implications on the NHS and social care if Covid is to be given free rein in our communities.
“Scientists and clinicians have raised concerns around removing all protective measures at once - amongst other things, this comes with the risk of a surge in cases and therefore the potential for a new variant to emerge. At this stage in the pandemic, this is a risk none of us want to take.
“Being able to monitor the virus as we move from pandemic to endemic is essential, especially if the need arises for a future rapid response. At a minimum, free testing should remain in health and social care settings to ensure minimum damage is done and patients feel safe in these environments.
“A recent poll from YouGov found only one in four people would be willing to pay for a Covid test and one in six people in England would not isolate if they were confirmed to have the virus, after the legal requirement to do so was dropped last week. This will undoubtedly affect the poorest and most vulnerable in our society the most.
“A gradual, balanced approach to easing protective measures is welcomed.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to new adoption funding03/03/2022 11:40:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, responds to the announcement of new funding to support families adopting.
Costs and prices grow at record levels - Service Sector Survey03/03/2022 10:33:00
Last quarter, cost and average selling prices kept growing rapidly with strong growth expected to continue in the next three months, hitting some of the highest expectations on record for the sector as a whole, but particularly for business & professional services.
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero03/03/2022 09:40:00
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA, responded to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the Government’s plans for reaching Net Zero by 2050
CBI Scotland responds to new National Economic Transformation Strategy02/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to new National Economic Transformation Strategy.
UK Space Agency: Funding for next generation of space science missions02/03/2022 12:15:00
New funding has been awarded to 10 UK projects that will develop technologies for the next generation of space science missions.
Chancellor’s Spring Statement must be the time to act or economy will drift back to low growth – CBI Chief01/03/2022 16:05:00
CBI submission reveals how UK can escape a low-growth trap with net £100bn prize for the economy.
NHS Confederation - No one should keep their fears of cancer to themselves01/03/2022 15:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the new national campaign to combat the fear of cancer.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell calling for a suspension of hostilities to carry out urgent humanitarian action in Ukraine01/03/2022 14:40:00
“The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute.”
Patients Association statement on Panorama programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth01/03/2022 13:40:00
The testimonies of the families interviewed in Panorama’s programme, Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth (BBC 1, 23rd February 2022) were very distressing.