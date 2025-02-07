NHS Confederation - Delayed discharges at record high this winter as NHS leaders continue to work hard

NHS health leaders and their teams hope the situation will improve soon

There were 2,461 patients in hospital with flu on average each day last week, down from 3,019 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 2,478;

Some 13,776 beds on average each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, up from 13,426 the previous week

On average 95.9% of adult G&A beds were occupied last week compared to 95.7% the week before.

On average, last week there were 1,123 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with D&V/norovirus-like symptoms; up from 1,043 the previous week. On the same week last year, this figure was 684;

On average, ambulances made 13,430 handovers a day last week, down from 13,562 the previous week. Last year, this figure was 13,867.

Some 32.1% of ambulance handovers took longer than 30 minutes last week, up from 31.2% the previous week;

Responding to the latest urgent and emergency care situation report published by NHS England, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:

“We welcome the drop in patients admitted to hospital with flu in what has been a tough and long winter. However, a record high this winter for delayed discharges with 13,776 hospital beds filled up with patients medically fit enough to be discharged, shows that the NHS is not out of the woods yet.

“Norovirus and insufficient care capacity in the community are still leading to longer hospital stays, less bed availability for new admissions, and increased pressure on healthcare resources. NHS health leaders and their teams hope the situation will improve soon as they continue to work hard and towards the ambitions set by the government around elective and A&E waiting times. They must solve these intractable problems in the upcoming ten-year health plan and urgent and emergency care recovery plan.”