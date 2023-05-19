WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Despite immense challenges, figures show how far the NHS has come
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
Media statement
- 53 per cent of red (immediately life threatening) calls to the ambulance service received an emergency response within eight minutes in April. This was 5.6 percentage points higher than in March and 1.9 percentage points higher than in April 2022 and the best for almost a year (May 2022).
- In March, the number of patient pathways waiting to start treatment increased from around 731,000 to around 734,700, the first increase after falling for five months.
- The number of pathways waiting longer than 36 weeks decreased for the seventh consecutive month in March, to just under 228,000, the lowest since April 2021 but remaining high in historical context.
- About 31,700 pathways were waiting more than two years in March, 55 per cent lower than the peak and falling for a year after a consistent increase throughout 2021.
Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“In the face of persistently high demand, responses in emergency care improved in April, with a higher percentage of red (immediately life threatening) calls receiving a response within 8 minutes compared to the previous month, the best for almost a year.
“There are some signs progress in tackling waiting lists stalled in March, however the longest waits continue to be reduced, now 55 per cent lower than the peak and falling for a year after a consistent increase throughout 2021. Although the situation is far from ideal, this is the lowest in almost two years and shows just how far the NHS has come and the phenomenal efforts of staff.
“NHS organisations continue to deliver in an increasingly difficult financial context with ongoing and extreme challenges in patient flow due to the inability to discharge patients needing social care support. Without significant investment in the NHS’s deteriorating estates and exhausted workforce, the sustainability of health and care services are at risk. We need an open and honest conversation with the public about what the future looks like and the changes needed at a time of extreme financial constraints. All government departments need to give greater focus to prevention to save the NHS from constantly fighting fires for years to come.”
“Now covering all of Wales, the use of the NHS 111 service, including the website and symptom checker, has increased as a first point contact for advice providing greater access to information for patients whose needs are not immediately life-threatening.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wales TUC launches action on LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace19/05/2023 14:25:00
Today, the Wales TUC has today launched new workplace guidance which aims to make workplaces fairer and safer for LGBTQ+ workers in Wales.
Flexible working bill is a “step in right direction”, says TUC19/05/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the second reading in the House of Lords today (Friday) of Yasmin Qureshi MP’s private members bill on flexible work – which would strengthen working people’s rights to flexible working
Citizens Advice - One million lose broadband access as cost-of-living crisis bites18/05/2023 14:25:00
As many as one million people cut off their broadband in the last year as the cost-of-living crisis left them unable to afford internet access, according to new research from Citizens Advice.
Chancellor's comments on office working being the 'default' ignore the huge gains made by businesses and their people, says the CIPD18/05/2023 10:25:00
Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD responds to the Chancellor's comments that the "default" location for workers should be in the office unless there is a good reason to work from home
Audit Scotland - Radical change is needed across Scotland’s councils18/05/2023 09:25:00
Scotland’s councils must radically change how they operate – particularly how they collaborate with partners – if they are to improve and maintain services to their communities.
Renters’ Reform Bill: LGA statement17/05/2023 16:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the announcement of the Renters’ Reform Bill
UNICEF - Millions of children at risk in Myanmar and Bangladesh in the aftermath of Cyclone17/05/2023 15:25:00
The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha – which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday – is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children and families, including many already living in dire conditions. Even as the worst of the storm has passed, the risk of landslides remains high, and further dangers, including waterborne diseases, will likely grow in the days ahead.
UNICEF - 100 days after earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, millions of children continue to face desperate conditions17/05/2023 14:25:00
One hundred days after the deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria’s recent history, millions of children and families are struggling to rebuild their lives, with 2.5 million children in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria in need of continued humanitarian assistance.
CIPD - Fundamental dynamics of the post-pandemic labour market remain the same, with strong demand for staff but limited candidates17/05/2023 13:25:00
Jonathan Boys, labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures