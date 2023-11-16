NHS Confederation - Disability History Month 2023

In the UK, one in five people have a disability, 83 per cent of which are acquired during working life.

NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, supports Disability History Month 2023 as part of its ongoing work with NHS England to embed the Workforce Disability Equality Standard (WDES) and ensure NHS workplaces are open, inclusive and a place where everyone feels like they belong.

This year, we are focusing on how to lead the change to tackle discrimination and support those working across the health and care sector.

Joan Saddler OBE, director of partnerships and equality, NHS Confederation said: