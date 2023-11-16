WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Disability History Month 2023
Find out how to support Disability History Month between 16 November and 16 December 2023 and celebrate the achievements of disabled people.
In the UK, one in five people have a disability, 83 per cent of which are acquired during working life.
NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, supports Disability History Month 2023 as part of its ongoing work with NHS England to embed the Workforce Disability Equality Standard (WDES) and ensure NHS workplaces are open, inclusive and a place where everyone feels like they belong.
This year, we are focusing on how to lead the change to tackle discrimination and support those working across the health and care sector.
Joan Saddler OBE, director of partnerships and equality, NHS Confederation said:
"The NHS Confederation is proud to support Disability History Month 2023. This comes at a time when we need to recognise, celebrate and thank staff, carers and experts who strive to make things better for all.
This is a great opportunity to recognise and embrace the inclusion of patients and staff in the NHS. We believe in the social model of disability, that people are disabled by barriers in society and not by their impairment or difference. By changing environments and attitudes towards disability, we can remove the barriers to healthcare and employment for many. We encourage our colleagues across the health and care sector to 'Lead the change' this month and to help break down these barriers for staff and patients."
Our key event for Disability History Month 2023 is our virtual Disability Summit taking place on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 November 2023. The event features a diverse range of speakers from the health and care sector and beyond, including those who have personal lived experiences of disability.
The summit will share insights on how to increase workforce representation at senior levels and the business case for supporting disabled staff in the workplace.
Visit NHS Employers' Disability History Month page to access information and resources that can help managers and leaders support disabled colleagues in the workplace.
