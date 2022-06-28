WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Draft Mental Health Bill important step towards badly needed reform
Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation's mental health network responds to the Government's proposals.
Responding to the announcement of the Government's draft Mental Health Bill, Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation’s mental health network, said:
“The latest draft of the Government’s mental health bill is an important step forward towards badly needed reform. With more people being detained every year, and with unacceptable disparities in rates of detention for some ethnic minorities it is time to act.
“These proposals will have a positive and far-reaching impact, offering better support to patients, caring for more people in the community, and helping to better meet the needs of autistic people and those with learning disabilities.
“It is a complex and wide-reaching Bill so we are very pleased the Government has listened to calls for pre-legislative scrutiny. It is important we work together to get this right.
“A new duty on commissioners to ensure an adequate supply of community services for people with learning disabilities and autism will be particularly challenging and will need targeted resourcing.
“There are also both long-term capital funding and workforce implications for the health service, local authorities and the criminal justice system that will need to be addressed.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Inflation and National Living Wage pressures to add £3.6 billion extra costs onto council budgets - LGA analysis28/06/2022 16:25:00
"Soaring inflation, energy prices and National Living Wage pressures are putting council services at risk. Budgets are having to be reset with potential cuts to the essential services people rely on, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”
NHS Confederation - Huge progress on treating patients who've been waiting longest for care28/06/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to NHS England's 'final push' on treating the patients who have been waiting the longest for elective care.
UNICEF - Staggering scale of grave violation against children in conflict revealed in new UNICEF analysis28/06/2022 13:25:00
Between 2005 and 2020, the United Nations verified over 266,000 grave violations against children committed by parties to conflict in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNICEF said today in a new report.
Private sector growth slows sharply - Growth Indicator27/06/2022 16:05:00
Private sector growth slowed sharply in the three months to June (+5%, from +23), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator, marking the slowest rise in activity since April 2021.
Blocking online balloting for strikes is “absurd” and “hypocritical”27/06/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on reports that the government is to block trade union members from voting online during strike ballots.
CBI President visits Northern Ireland's shining food and drink sector27/06/2022 12:15:00
Outgoing CBI President and Cobra Beer boss Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, DL recently (24 June 2022) visited Co.Down and Belfast, to meet with food and drink businesses to discuss the value of these sectors to Northern Ireland’s economy.
Conservative government has “misled the public” on its role directing rail firms in the dispute, says TUC following legal advice27/06/2022 10:33:00
An independent legal opinion published yesterday (Sunday) undermines the Conservative government’s claims that the rail dispute is just between the rail operators and unions, and that ministers have no role in negotiations.
Build confidence to keep recession at bay, CBI chief urges NE business leaders24/06/2022 16:05:00
Action to build confidence can keep recession risks at bay, CBI chief to tell north east business leaders.
Lifting the ban on agency workers during strikes will “endanger public safety” and “poison industrial relations”24/06/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the government’s decision today (Thursday) to lift the ban on the use of agency workers during strikes