WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - Drop in waiting list welcome but NHS still under immense pressure
But the data also shows that the NHS continues to be incredibly busy – with services seeing significant numbers of patients in December.
- The total waiting list for procedures and appointments stood at 7.31 million in November, down 1.2% from 7.40 million in October.
- There were 2,725 patients in hospital with flu on average each day last week, down 7% on the 2,924 reported week before.
- There were an average of 640 adult beds closed due to patients in hospital with Norovirus last week, up from 432 the week before.
- On average, there were 4,111 beds closed or occupied due to Covid-19, flu, norovirus and paediatric RSV last week. This is up from 4,079 the previous week but much lower than the 6,852 reported last year.
- On average there were 53,955 members of staff absent per day last week, up from 51,948 the previous week.
- Some 13,445 beds on average each day were filled with patients no longer meeting the criteria to reside in hospital last week, up from 12,688.
- Some 73.8% of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged from A&E departments within four hours in December, down slightly on the 74.2% in November.
- There were 2.33 million attendances at A&Es across England in December, the second busiest December on record, and 542,195 emergency admissions.
- Category 2 ambulance average response time for December was 32 minutes and 43 seconds, much better than in December 2024 when it was 47 minutes and 26 seconds.
- For Category 1 ambulances, the average response time was 7 minutes and 59 seconds in December.
- There were 846,263 ambulance incidents in December, the busiest month on record.
Responding to the latest NHS performance statistics and urgent and emergency care situation reports, Rory Deighton, acute and community care director at the NHS Confederation, said:
“The significant drop in waiting lists is very welcome and testament to the planning and hard work of NHS leaders and their teams. This progress is important to patients – particularly those who have waited the longest for treatment.
“But the data also shows that the NHS continues to be incredibly busy – with services seeing significant numbers of patients in December and record demand across all of last year. Hospitals are under severe strain due to the combination of high levels of flu and other seasonal viruses, unsafe bed occupancy levels at around 94%, rising numbers of delayed discharges and more staff off sick. This is leading to more trusts declaring critical incidents, and health leaders are worried more hospitals may follow suit as we get deeper into the winter months. Despite these pressures, NHS leaders and frontline staff are working incredibly hard to see as many patients as possible while providing high quality services.
“However, health leaders are under no illusions that there is a still a long way to go to hit the NHS’ key performance targets, and that this will require sustained focus, realistic planning and continued support, especially in the context of workforce pressures, constrained finances and the potential for yet more industrial action.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite slight drop in flu levels31/12/2025 13:15:00
Services are still seeing high levels of demand due to seasonal viruses and bed occupancy is around 95%.
CBI Scotland Director receives OBE in New Year Honours List31/12/2025 09:05:00
Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, receives OBE in New Year Honours List
TUC General Secretary: Only a relentless focus on living standards can stem the tide of the populist right30/12/2025 09:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has called on the Government to have a relentless focus on affordability in 2026 or risk the further rise of the far and populist right.
MHRA urges public to avoid illegal online weight-loss medicines this New Year29/12/2025 13:10:00
As many people consider lifestyle changes at the start of the year, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.
RoSPA - Mental health and wellbeing in the workplace: A safety perspective24/12/2025 10:05:00
What causes poor mental health at work and what can employers do to create a healthy workplace environment? Becky Spencer reports.
Care leaver support measures – LGA response24/12/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Government’s announcement that care leavers will receive free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to the age of 25
Government priorities for adult social care for local authorities - LGA response23/12/2025 09:20:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the publication of the Government's priorities for adult social care and local authorities
£1.5 million helping to keep communities warm and connected22/12/2025 14:05:00
Over 400 warm hubs across Wales are providing vital support to communities this winter, thanks to £1.5 million Welsh Government funding.
Private sector activity rounds off a tough year – CBI Growth Indicator22/12/2025 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -30%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.