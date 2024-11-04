NHS Confederation - Employer National Insurance rise could create a perfect storm for GP surgeries

Already, there are over 200 fewer general practices open in England than there were two years ago.

Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said:

“Our members across primary care will be deeply concerned if the employer national insurance contribution uplift has to come out of their core budgets.

“GP surgeries may operate as independently-owned partnerships but they are wholly funded to provide NHS services and so they should be given the same support as NHS trusts and other organisations in the public sector.

“As primary care providers have already not been given extra funding to cover the full cost of the recent pay awards, while also having to pay out higher cost of living allowances and increases in the minimum wage, this development could create a perfect storm in which some practices have no choice but to close or to cut back on their services as they cannot afford to keep them running.

“Already, there are over 200 fewer general practices open in England than there were two years ago at time when the population continues to grow and people have more complex healthcare needs.

“We are grateful the government has recognised the vital role general practice plays including with the £100 million of capital investment announced in the Budget and by providing additional support to recruit GPs that would otherwise be out of work.

“It is imperative that the impact of the hike in employer national insurance contributions does not go against these positive actions, especially with a challenging winter for the NHS on the horizon.

“We look forward to the government officially clarifying its position to our members, who understandably are very concerned right now, and confirming which businesses will be protected.”